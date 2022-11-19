There has been plenty of discussion and debate in the build-up to surely the most controversial World Cup ever but the Qatari players will want to do their own talking on the pitch and will be desperate to avoid becoming just the second host nation to fail to reach the knock out stages (after South Africa).

All eyes will be on the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday as the 2022 World Cup gets underway with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador in the tournament opener.

This Qatar team is 10 years in the making but though this is their first appearance at a World Cup, they do have tournament experience and positive experience at that – they're the reigning Asia Cup champions after beating South Korea in the final of the competition in 2019.

We can expect Felix Sanchez's side to be well-structured and aggressive both in and out of possession but their chances are likely to hinge on the success of dynamic forward duo Akram Afif and Almoez Ali.

On paper, they're the weakest team in Group A but with games against Netherlands and Senegal to come, Sunday's opener against Ecuador looks like their best chance to claim a victory.

That's not to say it will be easy against the South American side, who arrive at the tournament with something of a golden generation of talent and will be desperate to start the campaign with three points themselves.

Manager Gustavo Alfaro leads a squad full of plenty of faces that should be familiar to Premier League fans, including former West Ham United forward Enner Valencia and Brighton trio Moises Caicedo, Jeremy Sarmiento and Pervis Estupinan, but 22-year-old Real Valladolid winger Gonzalo Plata and 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie are also ones to watch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Qatar v Ecuador on TV and online.

When is Qatar v Ecuador?

Qatar v Ecuador will take place on Sunday 20th November 2022.

Qatar v Ecuador kick-off time

Qatar v Ecuador will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Qatar v Ecuador on?

Qatar v Ecuador will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 3pm.

How to live stream Qatar v Ecuador online

You can also live stream the Qatar v Ecuador game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Who is the Qatar v Ecuador referee?

The referee for Qatar v Ecuador has yet to be announced.

Qatar v Ecuador odds

Qatar v Ecuador prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Qatar v Ecuador predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

