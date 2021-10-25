What channel is Preston v Liverpool Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool and their fans may well still be revelling in the glory of their historic 5-0 defeat of arch-rivals Manchester United, but they still have a round-of-16 Carabao Cup match against Preston to contend with.

Advertisement

The odds may be against Preston as the Reds have an incredible run of 22 games unbeaten, thanks in large part to an unstoppable Mohamed Salah who was responsible for a hat-trick in Sunday’s game.

This includes an impressive 3-0 win over Norwich in the cup’s last round, inching Liverpool ever closer to 13th(!) Carabao Cup final.

Preston however will be looking for a surprise upset to reach their first-ever quarter-finals in the competition, with Frankie McAvoy’s side sat at 19th on the Championship table following their loss to Blackpool on Saturday.

However the Lilywhites also remain unbeaten in the Carabao Cup and are indeed the top goal scorers – so perhaps anything could happen with an overconfident Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Liverpool on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Preston v Liverpool?

Preston v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 27th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Preston v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including West Ham v Man City.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Preston v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Preston v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Preston v Liverpool team news

Preston predicted XI: Rudd; Storey, Bauer, Hughes; Rafferty, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl; Johnson; Jakobsen, Sinclair

Liverpool predicted XI: Adrian; Williams, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Jones; Minamino, Origi, Mane

Preston v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Preston (7/1) Draw (9/2) Liverpool (1/3)*.

For all the latest Carabao Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Preston v Liverpool

Despite being the underdogs Preston has proven tough to beat, losing only twice in their last thirteen matches. Conversely they’ve also struggled to get the win also, with six of their matches resulting in draws.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is on an unprecedented roll, with even their reserves annihilating Norwich 3-0.

Liverpool’s starting line-up will be very different to the one that defeated Manchester United, but will comfortably take out Preston – likely by several goals going by their away performance recently.

Our prediction: Preston 0-3 Liverpool (17/2 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.