The Dutchman is hoping to bring the good times back to the historic club after his appointment ahead of the summer. Doing so will be no easy or short process, but ten Hag will hope to see some positive early steps on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams.

Old Trafford will be the venue for the first competitive fixture of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United tenure as The Red Devils host Brighton in their first game of the 2022/23 Premier League TV schedule .

It's hard to argue with the signings of Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, and Lisandro Martinez but at Man Utd, drama is never far away and the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong sagas remain a dark cloud over the club at the moment.

Finally, we are able to turn our full attention to the goings on between the white lines and Brighton's visit to Old Trafford promises to be an enthralling Premier League contest.

Graham Potter can feel aggrieved that his side's performances did not translate into better results last term and it would not be a surprise to see them battling higher up the table this time around.

Sunday's game comes three months to the day after The Seagulls embarrassed Man Utd at the AMEX. That result will have damaged The Red Devils' pride and you have to feel there will be many players desperate for revenge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Brighton on TV and online.

Check out our build-up to the new season: Premier League predicted table 2022/23 | Who will win the Premier League in 2022/23?

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Man Utd v Brighton?

Man Utd v Brighton will take place on Sunday 7th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Brighton will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including West Ham v Man City.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Shop Manchester United merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 5 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

How to live stream Man Utd v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Brighton team news

Man Utd predicted XI: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Christian Eriksen, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Brighton predicted XI: Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Tariq Lamptey, Moises Caicedo, Enock Mwepu, Marc Cucurella; Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay, Alexis Mac Allister.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man Utd v Brighton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man Utd (8/13) Draw (16/5) Brighton (17/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Brighton

Man Utd's dismal 4-0 defeat to Brighton in May was emblematic of the sour end to Ralf Rangnick's time in charge, and supporters will hope that victory on the opening day can be an omen of the good times to come under the German's replacement.

The Seagulls have had a fairly quiet window but we shouldn't underestimate the impact of having managed to keep the majority of their squad together.

This will be a test for the hosts. A test of where exactly ten Hag's side are right now and what we can expect from them this term.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Brighton (17/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.