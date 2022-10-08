Heavy wins over Manchester United (6-3) and Copenhagen (5-0) mean Pep Guardiola's side have scored 11 goals already this week, with Erling Haaland inevitably bagging five of those.

Southampton are the next team in Manchester City's sights as they look to make three wins in six days and go to the top of the Premier League table – if only until Arsenal play Liverpool on Sunday.

They're back at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon for the visit of Southampton, who proved a tough nut for the 2021/22 champions to crack in the Premier League last season.

The Saints held them to a goalless draw in Manchester last September and the reverse fixture at St Mary's finished 1-1 back in January, but the latter was during the South Coast club's rich vein of form in late 2021 and early 2022, which seems a long way away now.

Man City put four past Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final in March and a repeat of that result could prove fatal for Ralph Hasenhuttl – with reports suggesting that pressure is mounting internally and his days could be numbered.

The Saints were able to raise their game against Chelsea and, to a lesser extent, Man United before the international break and a similar level of performance may be needed on Saturday to keep Hassenhuttl in a job.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Southampton?

Man City v Southampton will take place on Saturday 8th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Arsenal v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Man City v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Southampton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Southampton team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Larios; Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles; Elyounoussi, Aribo, Armstrong; Adams.

Man City v Southampton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (1/8) Draw (9/1) Southampton (16/1)*

Our prediction: Man City v Southampton

Is there a worse game to have for a Premier League manager whose job is under threat than Man City away right now? It's hard to think of one – particularly given the hosts have scored 11 goals in two games already this week.

Were Hasenhuttl to get the sack after a defeat at the Etihad, it will have been the preceding losses to Wolves, Aston Villa, and Everton that ultimately cost him - but that certainly doesn't give him a free pass on Saturday.

At their best, this Southampton side have proven they can cause problems for Guardiola's team, but with Haaland leading the line, the 2021/22 champions are a different prospect entirely and the visitors are hardly full of confidence after their recent form.

This could turn into a long afternoon for the Saints.

Our prediction: Man City 4-0 Southampton (9/1 at bet365)

