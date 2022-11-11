The Saints sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday and moved quickly for the Welsh coach, who did a hugely impressive job across two spells with Luton Town.

As first Premier League games go, they don't get much harder than a trip to Anfield - but that is what Nathan Jones has to contend with after being appointed the new Southampton boss.

Jones will be judged on how he fares after the World Cup break and whether or not he can keep the south coast club in the Premier League this term, but supporters will hope to get an idea of what he's all about against Liverpool.

It's by no means a bad time to play the Reds, who lost their last Premier League game at home and will be relishing the reset that the upcoming World Cup break will offer them.

Jurgen Klopp's side did get back to winning ways against Tottenham last weekend, though, and have scored 16 unanswered goals in their last five games against the Saints in Anfield.

When is Liverpool v Southampton?

Liverpool v Southampton will take place on Saturday 12th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Southampton live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Liverpool v Southampton Forest team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Nunez.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Caleta-Car; Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Perraud; S Armstrong; Adams, A Armstrong.

Liverpool v Southampton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Liverpool (1/4) Draw (11/2) Southampton (10/1)*

Our prediction: Liverpool v Southampton

It looks set to be quite the introduction to the Premier League for Jones as Southampton travel to Anfield for his first game in charge.

The Welshman is fully deserving of the chance to prove himself in the top flight after doing an outstanding job at Luton, but it will take time for him to make his mark.

The Saints squad are likely to be galvanised by simply his arrival and will be keen to impress the new manager in the last competitive fixture in more than six weeks - but Liverpool will know how important it is to head into the World Cup break with a victory.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton (7/1 at bet365)

