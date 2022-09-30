While the Reds have made a sluggish start to the season, their league form at Anfield – seven points from three games with 12 goals scored and just two conceded – has been outstanding and there were signs ahead of the international break that the tides might be turning for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Roberto De Zerbi is set for a baptism of fire in the Premier League as his first game as Brighton boss will come away against Liverpool on Saturday.

The 2-1 victory over Ajax in the Champions League brought not only a much-improved performance but the return of the influential Thiago Alcantara, who is in line to make his first Premier League appearance since he limped off with a hamstring injury against Fulham on the opening day.

Having him back will give Liverpool a huge boost on Saturday, but it is hard to know what to expect from the visitors who made a fantastic start to the season before losing manager Graham Potter to Chelsea earlier this month.

There's plenty of excitement about what De Zerbi can bring to the South Coast club as Potter's replacement and we will get our first taste of the Seagulls under his stewardship this weekend.

When is Liverpool v Brighton?

Liverpool v Brighton will take place on Saturday 1st October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man City v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Liverpool v Brighton team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Thiago, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Brighton predicted XI: Sánchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupiñán; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Trossard; Welbeck.

Liverpool v Brighton odds

Liverpool (4/11) Draw (15/4) Brighton (8/1)*

Our prediction: Liverpool v Brighton

It's going to be interesting to see how De Zerbi sets up his side against the Reds and whether he shifts away from the system that has helped Brighton make such an impressive start to the season.

He's favoured a 4-2-3-1 in the past, and that will likely be setup he opts for if he does look to make changes for the trip to Anfield.

The Seagulls squad is high in confidence and will be desperate to impress their new boss, but it's hard to underestimate just how important Thiago's return is for Liverpool and that fact should be illustrated with three points on Saturday.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton (17/2 at bet365)

