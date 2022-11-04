The way the Whites' players rushed to celebrate the 2-1 victory with manager Jesse Marsch speaks to how strong the togetherness in the dressing room has remained throughout that barren run.

It speaks to the unpredictability of the Premier League that it was Leeds United, eight games without a win, that finally ended Virgil van Dijk's unbeaten league record at Anfield thanks to Crysencio Summerville's late winner.

Marsch has spoken openly about the threats to his Elland Road future, but will get a chance to increase his job security when Bournemouth visit on Saturday.

There were late dramatics at the Vitality Stadium on the weekend too, but unfortunately for the Cherries, the stoppage-time winner went against them as Tottenham overcame a two-goal deficit to run out 3-2 winners.

While Gary O'Neil's side deserve credit for reaching halftime 2-0 up against Spurs, it is now three defeats on the bounce for them ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Bournemouth on TV and online.

Check out our build-up to the new season: Premier League predicted table 2022/23 | Who will win the Premier League in 2022/23?

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Leeds v Bournemouth?

Leeds v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 5th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Chelsea v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Leeds v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leeds v Bournemouth live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leeds v Bournemouth team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Rodrigo.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi; Tavernier, Cook, Billing, Lerma, Zemura; Solanke, Moore.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Leeds v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Leeds (8/11) Draw (14/5) Bournemouth (18/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Leeds v Bournemouth

What a win it was for Leeds at Anfield. It would not be a surprise to see Marsch name the same side on their return to Elland Road as he looks to capitalise on that momentum.

Likewise, they may not have been able to hold onto their lead but O'Neil will surely be tempted to name an unchanged XI as he looks to find a way to get Philip Billing, Kieffer Moore, and Dom Solanke on the pitch together.

More like this

Leeds have been better than their results ahead of that Liverpool games suggest, and sometimes it just takes a moment like that Summerville winner to turn things around.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-1 Bournemouth (8/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.