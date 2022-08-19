Steve Cooper has talked up the importance of the City Ground to the Reds' survival hopes but points away against out-of-form sides such as Everton could be worth their weight in gold as well.

A first Premier League win in 23 years now secured, Nottingham Forest go in search of a victory on the road.

Having been outclassed by Newcastle United on the opening weekend, Forest proved they're deserving of their seat at the top table of English football with a victory over West Ham United on Sunday thanks to a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi – one of a host of summer signings.

While the Premier League new boys have been busy in the transfer market, it's Everton's inaction that is drawing concern and means they head into this weekend's game at Goodison Park with Salomon Rondon as their first-choice striker.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains sidelined due to injury and the Toffees are yet to properly replace Richarlison, who was sold to Spurs at the start of July.

Their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last weekend did not make pretty viewing and a third defeat in three games would surely mean the pressure really starts to build on Frank Lampard.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Check out our build-up to the new season: Premier League predicted table 2022/23 | Who will win the Premier League in 2022/23?

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Everton v Nottingham Forest?

Everton v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 20th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Everton v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Everton v Nottingham Forest live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Everton v Nottingham Forest team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Doucoure, Onana, Mykolenko; McNeil, Gordon, Gray

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Worrall, Niakhaté, McKenna; Williams, Mangala, O'Brien, Toffolo; Lingard; Awoniyi, Johnson.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Everton v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Everton (10/11) Draw (13/5) Nottingham Forest (3/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Nottingham Forest

What an occasion it was at the City Ground last weekend. The impact of that victory on Cooper's squad should not be underestimated as it will have left them feeling like they really belong at this level.

Lewis O'Brien was absolutely everywhere for the Reds and if he is able to have a similar influence at Goodison Park on Saturday then it could be a fruitful afternoon for the visitors.

That Lucas Digne turning the ball in his own net is Everton's only goal of the season speaks to their struggles in the final third at the moment.

This is the sort of away day that Nottingham Forest fans will have been dreaming of for years and getting one over on Lampard, a former Derby County boss, would really be the icing on the cake.

Our prediction: Everton 1-2 Nottingham Forest (14/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.