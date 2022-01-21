The Reds sit 11 points adrift of Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand, and know that if they're not already too far behind, another slip would all-but end their hopes.

Liverpool travel to face Crystal Palace as they desperately seek to claw their way back into the title race.

Jurgen Klopp will be determined to flourish without Africa Cup of Nations duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah who remain out of the frame for now.

Crystal Palace sit comfortably in 11th right now but there's a feeling that they have more to offer in 2021/22.

Patrick Vieira couldn't have wished for a more solid opening campaign as a Premier League boss but will be determined to kick on and put together a run of victories in the coming weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Liverpool?

Crystal Palace v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 23rd January 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Liverpool will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Hughes, Gallagher; Olise, Edouard, Eze

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Minamino

Crystal Palace v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

The atmosphere will be rocking at Selhurst Park as the Reds roll into town, and the result is anything but a given.

Palace have weapons able to really hurt Liverpool on their day. Michael Olise has shown flashes of devastating ability while Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha, Conor Gallagher and Ebere Eze all have the quality to get at the Reds.

That being said, Liverpool have tightened up at the back lately and performed well despite the absence of two key men. Diogo Jota will hope for another big performance in this one after his midweek cup heroics.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool (8/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.