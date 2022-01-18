What channel is Brighton v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Thomas Tuchel’s men lost to Manchester City last time out which is no great shame but has effectively squashed their hopes of galloping back into the title race.

Chelsea travel to face Brighton on the Premier League TV schedule with alarm bells sounding in their ears as the Blues’ season continues to unravel.

Chelsea are sliding closer to the rest of the pack with Arsenal just eight points behind them with two games in hand.

Brighton have rebuilt their form following a dire period to end 2021. Graham Potter’s men are draw specialists but very tough to beat.

Only Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea have lost fewer Premier League encounters this term and the Seagulls will hope to put on another resilient display here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Chelsea?

Brighton v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 18th January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Chelsea will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Brentford v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Brighton v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Chelsea online

Brighton v Chelsea team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Burn; Lamptey, Mac Allister, Moder, Gross, Cucurella; Trossard, Maupay

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Rudiger, Silva, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Havertz, Mount

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Brighton v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Brighton v Chelsea

All is not well at Stamford Bridge. Romelu Lukaku’s discontent appears to be continuing, while Mason Mount was reportedly unhappy with being left out of the last Chelsea XI by Tuchel.

The German coach has a history of alienating players and employers throughout his career. He must be incredibly wary of doing the same at Chelsea. If the dressing room is lost, it may be hard to recover.

Chelsea are struggling for a consistent, goal-scoring focal point this season and Brighton are notoriously tricky to topple. This could be another set-back for Tuchel.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea (7/1 at bet365)

