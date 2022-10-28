Questions have been asked of Antonio Conte after back-to-back Premier League defeats – with Spurs barely laying a glove on Man Utd last Wednesday and then being outplayed by Newcastle on Sunday.

Tottenham will hope to put their rotten recent run behind them when they head down to the South Coast to take on Bournemouth this weekend.

For all the doom and gloom, however, they remain third in the table, have the division's second most-feared frontman in Harry Kane, and look to have timed their trip to the Vitality Stadium perfectly.

Consecutive defeats have taken the wind out of Bournemouth and interim boss Gary O'Neil's sails somewhat – though they were unfortunate to come away with nothing against West Ham on Monday given some of the controversial VAR decisions.

The Cherries hierarchy have been happy to let O'Neil continue in his interim role for nearly two months but a high-profile scalp like Spurs might just get him the permanent gig.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Bournemouth v Tottenham.

When is Bournemouth v Tottenham?

Bournemouth v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 29th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Tottenham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Bournemouth v Tottenham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Bournemouth v Tottenham team news

Bournemouth predicted XI: Travers; Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith; Lerma, Cook; Anthony, Billing, Tavernier; Moore

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Spence, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bentacur, Sessegnon; Son, Kane

Bournemouth v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Tottenham

The last time Bournemouth came up against one of the 'Big Six' they were hammered 9-0 by Liverpool and Scott Parker lost his job. Indeed, they've lost their three games against 'Big Six' opposition this season by an aggregate scoreline of 16-0.

The good news is that Tottenham haven't looked like a team capable of tearing opposition sides apart in the league recently, but given their quality, the Cherries are still up against it – particularly as talismanic forward Dominic Solanke may be missing due to injury.

Up until the past week or so, Conte's side had become efficient at grinding out ugly wins and it would not be a surprise to see them rediscover that ability on the South Coast.

Our prediction: Bournemouth o-1 Tottenham (13/2 at bet365)

