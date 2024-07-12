Instead of telling the police about his lies, though, Samson reported Moira and Matty for kidnapping him and holding him against his will. The pair were released on bail, and arrived back to the village exhausted and hopeful that there would be no charges brought for them.

At Wishing Well cottage, Lydia and Sam comforted Samson over what had happened with Moira the previous day, and he claimed that she and Mack had threatened to beat him up if he didn't confess.

Moira's husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), who is also Samson's uncle, paid them a visit and ordered Samson to tell the truth, but a furious Sam threw Cain out.

Later, Matty's wife Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) told Moira, Cain and Mack that Matty had asked his cellmate Les to attack him, so he could escape the transphobic abuse for a few days in hospital.

Moira was left heartbroken over Matty's trauma, and when Lydia clocked Samson talking to the instigator of the whole mess, Josh Cope (Osian Morgan), her suspicions led her to seek out Moira for a heart-to-heart.

Out of options, Moira told Lydia what Matty had done to himself, and realised that Lydia was having serious doubts about Samson's story. As Moira relayed the danger Matty was in as a transgender man in prison, Lydia was moved to express heartfelt sympathy as Moira pleaded for her help.

At home, Sam was shocked when Lydia told Samson she loved him before asking him outright if he was lying. When she explained how desperate Matty had become, Samson finally admitted that Matty's original version of events was the truth.

As Sam reeled, Lydia replied that she had never been so disappointed in Samson, who was visibly shaken as Lydia left the room.

As Samson begged Sam for help on what to do next, all Sam could suggest was for his son to run. Will Samson take this advice, or will he finally clear Matty's name?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

