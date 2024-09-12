Paramedics arrived on the scene, and as Moira and Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) were taken to hospital, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) was found unconscious nearby, as a phone we presumed to be his rang with a mystery number, as his blackmailer had been harassing him for a payout.

A coughing John was eventually checked over by Doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) for smoke inhalation, and with everyone else involved now being treated at the hospital, John was given a hero's welcome at the Woolpack.

Meanwhile, Cain was still dwelling on Moira's apparent indiscretion with his son Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).

A conscious Moira desperately tried to convince Cain that she didn't know what she was doing and that something was very wrong with her, as she had even seen her dead old foe Emma Barton (Gillian Kearney) while in the barn.

Cain refused to consider Moira's words, until he witnessed her suffering a seizure and called doctors for help.

With both Cain and Moira unaware that she had already had a seizure in recent weeks, doctors took Moira for a brain scan.

The doctor revealed that the scan showed a mass on Moira's brain, but further tests and another scan were needed to confirm exactly what this was.

Having been told the news alone, Moira relayed this to Cain before breaking down in tears.

Cain held her in his arms, and finally offered his unconditional support in a moving exchange between the couple, played to perfection by long-time scene partners Robb and Hordley.

Confiding in half-brother Caleb Miligan (William Ash), Cain felt guilty for blaming Nate, and for failing to believe Moira's pleas that she was ill.

Cain returned to Moira's hospital bedside to find her sleeping, and tenderly took her hand. Is Moira facing a frightening diagnosis, and will she be okay?

