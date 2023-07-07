After admitting what he had done, Dan was arrested, and eventually released on bail pending further investigation. Amelia remained under the impression that her dad had only lashed out in self-defence, and Dan tried to keep busy by working at the garage. But he was very aware that everyone in the village must now view him differently.

Despite being warned off, Dan headed to the hospital to find out how Lloyd was. But as he found his room and watched from outside, Dan was approached by Lloyd's worried wife, Julie (Emma Stansfield). She assumed that Dan had been the one to give her husband CPR, but as Dan continued to utter apologies, it dawned on her that he was in fact the man who had put him in hospital in the first place.

Julie was furious as she confronted Dan, but although Dan felt terrible, he revealed exactly what had led him to hit Lloyd, branding him a stalker.

Julie refused to believe that her husband was a "monster," and Dan ended up being thrown out - but not before he declared Lloyd to be a sexual predator. But with Lloyd still unresponsive, will Dan end up with a murder charge?

Viewers who identify with Amelia's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

