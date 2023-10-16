In the end, Aaron let Harry keep the money Aaron himself had stolen from some gangsters, before stealing Caleb's car. Tonight, Aaron's brother-in-law Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) found him sleeping in the scrapyard cabin.

With the first anniversary of Liv's (Isobel Steele) death dawning, her husband Vinny urged Aaron to re-join his family as they remembered his beloved sister. Meanwhile, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) was shocked to hear that Aaron was back, and heard from Chas that he was behaving in a vile and hateful way.

Paddy planned to speak to Aaron, and accosted him in the café. Initially blasé when Paddy spoke about Liv, Aaron grew nasty with Paddy, going as far as taunting the older man over his suicide attempt earlier this year.

Paddy told Aaron that he should know better than to be so vile about something so serious, given that Aaron himself tried to take his own life several years before. Aaron dismissed this, and accused Paddy of trying to abandon all of them.

Agreeing with his point, Paddy promised never to do so again, and after reminding Aaron that he still saw him as a son, he left. As Chas, Cain, Moira (Natalie J Robb), Caleb and Nicky (Lewis Cope) toasted the late Faith (Sally Dexter) at the Woolpack, Aaron arrived, scornful over his lack of invite.

He went on to take the pub's takings from the till, and Chas didn't have the energy to argue when he said she owed him. Alone again, Aaron showed the pain he was in as he stood at the site of Liv's death, where Vinny joined him.

Vinny spoke of living alongside difficult memories, but urged Aaron to stay, so he too could feel close to Liv. Aaron began to drive out of the village, but stopped in his tracks, declaring that he was staying. But where does Aaron go from here?

Anyone relating to Paddy's story can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts.

