Although it was tense, with some pretty mean exchanges ("Hurt her and I'll rip your eyes out and feed them to you!"), it seemed it was going to be OK.

Caleb had handed over the money, Chas was OK for all intents and purposes, and it looked like the deal would be done.

That was until Aaron came flying into the scene in a car, driving like a bat out of hell and crashing into Harry, before demanding his money back.

He picked up the bag of euros and went to drive off, until Cain stood in the way.

While the Dingles bickered, Harry came to, leaving Caleb to promise him the money.

Cain played the low blow, and brought up Liv (Isobel Steele) to Aaron, which was enough to bring him round and get the money off him.

Harry got his money and Cain and Caleb got their sister back - but there's a sense in the air the drama isn't over with Harry just yet...

As the dust settled, Cain went for a walk and was pushed to the ground, surprisingly.

The perpetrator was, of course, Aaron, who was now seething with rage and promised Cain he would kill him if he ever stood in his way again.

Is Cain in danger? And will Aaron calm down?

