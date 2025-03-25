Meanwhile, we'll see Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) profess his love for Sharon, but how will she react?

Peter Beale (Thomas Law) pops the question, but pregnant Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) is too troubled to accept.

Elsewhere, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) is accosted by a nosey journalist and the local teens are in need of comfort as newcomer Joel (Max Murray) settles in.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for 31st March - 3rd April 2025.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Phil Mitchell declares his love to Sharon Watts

Phil covers when Nigel's illness causes a mix up. BBC

Sharon is warmed by a Mother's Day surprise from brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and young son Albie. But her happy mood is short-lived when Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) reveals that Phil is missing.

Given Phil was recently hospitalised with depression after an attempted suicide, Nigel, Sharon and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) call the police – but Phil soon returns with a simple explanation for his whereabouts.

Sharon and Phil with son Albie. BBC

Phil realises the mix-up is down to Nigel's dementia and covers for his friend, but Sharon is not convinced.

Sharon enlists the help of Denise and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) to buoy Phil.

Phil reveals his feelings to Sharon BBC

Phil is touched by Sharon's reaction and, encouraged by Denise and Nigel, he tells Sharon of his feelings for her once they're alone together.

How will Sharon react? Well, she's soon distracted by an arrival...

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, Rethink Mental Illness and Mind for guidance.

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

2. Vicki Fowler returns with a big motive

Sharon is shocked by Vicki's change in circumstances. BBC

Vicki arrives in a black cab, and Sharon is shocked to find her adoptive sister has been accompanied by her new partner Ross (played by Alex Walkinshaw) and his teenage son Joel.

Vicki explains she has returned for her uncle Martin's funeral, and that she and long-term partner Spencer Moon (Christopher Parker) have separated.

Spencer's brother Alfie (Shane Richie) and his partner Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) head to Sharon's to see Vicki, but are stunned that Spencer isn't with her.

Alfie is expecting to see little brother Spencer with Vicki. BBC

Kat questions Vicki on her version of events, and soon the truth behind the breakup is revealed. But what really happened?

Later, Ross urges Vicki to ask Sharon for money; but after hearing from Kathy about Sharon's recent heartaches, Vicki has a rethink and approaches relative Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) instead.

At Beale's Eels, Vicki lies about her debts and asks Ian for a loan, but Ian tells Sharon, who accosts Vicki over the situation.

Vicki dismisses her sister's concerns, and tensions rise between Sharon and Vicki.

Ross and Vicki in EastEnders. BBC

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) gives Sharon some food for thought, while Ross tries to introduce himself to Vicki's wider family, but can he be trusted?

Speaking at the time his casting was announced, Walkinshaw shared that "Ross is a decent, hardworking family man, he always puts family first, and he is very in love with Vicki, but it’s not always plain sailing."

So, are Ross's motives genuine, and what's the story behind Vicki's money troubles?

3. Grieving Bex Fowler makes a request as Sonia Fowler struggles to cope

Sonia is reunited with Bex BBC

Bex is back in Albert Square ahead of Martin's funeral, and she soon gets to meet new baby sister Julia. Bex asks mum Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) to come with her to the undertakers to say goodbye to Martin.

An overwhelmed Sonia can't bring herself to go, while Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) confronts Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) in the café over Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) whereabouts, before heading to the undertakers to say an emotional goodbye to Martin.

Sonia and Bex share their grief. BBC

Sonia eventually agrees to join Bex to do the same, and Kathy joins them. At Martin's coffin, Kathy and Bex share personal tributes to Martin, but an overwhelmed Sonia is unable to speak.

Once alone, a heartbroken Sonia breaks down as she says her own goodbyes to Martin.

With Martin's funeral set to take place, will his loved ones be able to cope with the distressing day ahead?

4. Tension mounts between Peter Beale and Lauren Branning

Peter pops the question! BBC

Peter reassures Lauren on the day of their baby scan, but he's distracted by worries for mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) after her old friend Gita Kapoor (Shobu Kapoor) calls to say she's gone missing.

Peter ends up missing the scan, and Lauren later gives him a piece of her mind over his lack of care.

Lauren is angry that Cindy continues to haunt their family, but Kathy and Ian encourage Peter to make amends with Lauren.

Lauren and Peter have a lot to work through. BBC

Peter proposes, but Lauren turns him down, telling Peter and Kathy that she can't marry him.

Later, Peter heads to the flat for a crisis talk with his other half.

Can Peter and Lauren sort things out?

5. Bianca Jackson is targeted over Reiss Colwell drama

Bianca has a decision to make BBC

Bianca and Sonia head to Beale's Eels for lunch, where Bianca meets a woman called Charlotte.

The pair bond and head to Harry's Barn for a drink, but Charlotte has a hidden agenda and her motives soon come to light when Bianca discovers the woman is a journalist.

Bianca declines the offer of a interview about killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), but she's intrigued and tells Sonia what's happened.

Sonia insists the interview is a bad idea, while Bianca meets with Kat.

Will Bianca end up reaching out to Charlotte and making a mistake?

6. Walford's teens seek solace after recent events

Tommy bonds with Joel BBC

Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) meet to smoke weed as they try to distract themselves from recent events, with Avani struggling after a traumatic ordeal with the police while Lily mourns the loss of Martin.

As the week continues, Joel introduces himself to Avani and Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).

As Joel continues to get acquainted with the locals, he and Tommy strike up a friendship which leads the latter to delete his online chatbot.

Alfie worries about this new bond, but is he judging Joel prematurely?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

