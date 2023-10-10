Finally, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) has a surprise of his own for Sharon.

Read on for all the EastEnders spoilers from 16th - 19th October 2023.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Ravi Gulati meets his secret daughter Avani Nandra-Hart as ex Priya arrives

Ravi is stunned to meet his secret daughter, Avani. BBC

Ravi bumps into Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), and learns that son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) has been spotted. Ravi shares the good news with his family, while step mum Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) gets a secret call from Nugget and agrees to meet him.

Ravi is suspicious of Suki's behaviour, and a furious row ensues as he accuses her of knowing where Nugget is. Suki covers, but later tells husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) the truth. Ravi sees Suki and Nish making a quick getaway, and asks Jack to follow his dad's car.

Ravi arrives behind the pair, planning to rumble them, but is shocked when Nugget's mother Priya enters the flat where their son has been hiding! Ravi is stunned to see Priya, and he drags Nugget back to Walford.

At home, Suki admits to Nish that she believes Denise's accusations against Ravi. Meanwhile, Priya arrives in Walford looking for Nugget, just as the police come to quiz him on why he left. Nugget demands answers from Ravi, who denies everything, so Nugget looks for confirmation from Suki.

But the biggest shock arises when Priya storms out, followed by Nugget and Ravi - only to be greeted by Avani (Aaliyah James), Priya and Ravi's daughter. But Ravi had no idea that he has a daughter, and he struggles to come to terms with the news...

2. Ben Mitchell issues Jay Brown with an ultimatum

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown and Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Ben is angry with husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) when news of Jay's arrest reaches him. Jay covers, insisting it was only possession of weed that got him locked up. But as Jay continues to struggle with his grief, he asks Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) if she has a drug dealer.

Gina refuses, and she invites Ben to The Albert to discuss her concerns about Jay. As the week continues, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) mentions the idea of scattering Lola's (Danielle Harold) ashes to Jay. But Jay snaps that everyone has moved on from her death apart from him.

Jay gets drunk and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) grows concerned about him, and the pair have a heartfelt chat about grief. Later, Jay meets Nadine (Jazzy Phoenix), who assumes he's back for more drugs.

The next day, Jay is full of regret, and is later propositioned by Ben, who gives him an ultimatum: stop the drugs or he'll be kicked out. At The Vic, Jay promises to do better, but the situation goes from bad to worse when Nadine arrives. Will Jay burn his bridges with Ben?

3. Rocky Cotton hatches a plan as SharonWattsa reunites Kathy Cotton with scheming Ian Beale

Rocky fails to bring the clan back together. BBC

Kathy struggles with her current living arrangements, and tells husband Rocky it's time they found their own place, but Rocky lies that he's still not been paid by Jay. Wanting to make some quick cash, Rocky plans to sell more cars for extra commission, hoping to secure his and Kathy's future.

Later, he invites Ian, Cindy (Michelle Collins) and Peter (Thomas Law) over for lunch, under the ruse that Kathy wants them all to bury the hatchet. But Rocky's secret agenda to win them round so they can move back in at the Beales' is rumbled, and the day descends into chaos.

Kathy and Rocky soon go house-hunting, putting in an offer on a studio flat. But Kathy doesn't know that they don't have the funds for a deposit because of Rocky's gambling. Later, Kathy has a heart-to-heart with Sharon, and Kathy reveals she misses Ian.

Sharon comes up with a plan to invite Ian to the café for wine, and acts as a mediator. It's not long before Ian and Kathy resolve their issues and share their love for one another. The pair head drunkenly back to No 45, where Cindy and Kathy exchange tense words.

The next day, Cindy, Peter and a hungover Ian discuss their potential investment opportunity. But their conversation is cut short when Ian hears that there's a competitor for the lease on the pawnbrokers, which could scupper their plans.

Ian goes to The Vic and attempts to use his heart attack as a sympathy card. But his hopes are brought crashing down when Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) rumbles Ian, and George Knight (Colin Salmon) reveals he and Cindy are not entitled to any money from the Marbella bar sale.

Meanwhile, when Reiss reacts sadly to Kathy's announcement that she and Rocky are moving out, the couple decide to stay put. But where does this leave Rocky's gambling addiction, and what's next for scheming Ian?

4. Keanu Taylor's gesture for Sharon Watts

Keanu gets romantic. BBC

Keanu organises a romantic date for Sharon at The Arches. Later at The Vic, Sharon struggles with her decision to move to Abu Dhabi. Will she leave Albert Square?

And what is the status of Sharon's relationship with Keanu? We all know that she is to be a Christmas bride this year amid a shocking murder on the same day - but is Keanu her groom?

