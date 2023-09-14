Kat was oblivious as she and Phil celebrated bringing their wedding forward at The Vic; but Phil confronted Emma in the toilets. Emma warned Phil that she would destroy his life if he didn't do as he was told, as she would fight for Lexi with her last breath.

"You might have to," said Phil. But later, he arranged to take Lexi out for a milkshake, allowing Emma to see her for a short time without her father Ben's (Max Bowden) knowledge.

Emma was thrilled, but when Lexi was out of the room, Phil pointed out that while he had done what she wanted, he could just as easily take it away.

Phil explained that he could tell Lexi how Emma had broken the late Lola's (Danielle Harold) heart before she died, and Emma scoffed that Phil wouldn't dare. But as he ordered her to leave Walford by the following day, Emma was defeated.

Patsy Kensit as Emma Harding in EastEnders. BBC

Meanwhile, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was smarting over an injunction order from Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin), which banned him from seeing his daughter - Phil's other granddaughter, Peggy. Phil had turned down Keanu's plea for help, but Keanu then clocked the tension between Phil and Emma.

Later, Keanu approached Emma, who assumed he was making a play for her. Instead, he guessed that Phil was the reason she looked so downhearted. It wasn't long before Keanu headed back to The Vic, where he told Phil that he knew his secret.

Keanu assured Phil that he would keep his secret - but only if Phil helped him gain access to Peggy! Will Phil be forced to agree?

