As Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) gained the trust of one child in EastEnders, she's about to lose the trust of another.

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Daughter Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) could spend the rest of her life behind bars for murdering her father Anthony Trueman. As we viewers know, she actually acted in self-defence, though the tell-all footage of him lunging towards her has yet to be located.

Ahead of a prison visit, Zoe unknowingly bumped into son Josh Goodwin (Joshua Vaughan) on Bridge Street. He was rushing off to smarten himself up after spending the night in Oscar Branning's (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) arms, unaware that adoptive mum Sandra (Dawn Steele) was concerned about his wellbeing.

As she expressed her concerns to Denise (Diane Parish) and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), Josh strolled up to them and made a quick excuse about his whereabouts. Zoe then approached the group, and quickly realised who Josh was.

She didn't want to cause a public scene or have an argument, but expressed her desire to get to know him.

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) finally met Josh Goodwin (Joshua Vaughan). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Josh said that he wasn't resentful of her decision to give him up, as he'd had a happy upbringing with Sandra and the years he had with his father and sister were equally as joyous. He now just wanted to know what had forced Jasmine to kill their birth dad.

In The Queen Vic, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) was elated to finally see her grandson. She was lost for words, and wasn't alone in struggling to convey her emotions.

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Zoe said that she'd like to take things easy, getting to know him on his terms, and that she wouldn't force him into forming a relationship with her. He seemed satisfied with the brief meeting, and agreed to return the following day for a meal between the Slaters and the Truemans.

Little did the family realise, a resentful and frustrated Jasmine was sat alone in the prison visiting room after Zoe failed to show. She begged the guard to let her wait a little longer, but there was no opportunity for her to see her mum today.

Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) revealed she was planning to plead guilty. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Returning to her cell, she called the pub to ask what had happened to her prearranged visit.

Kat answered, explaining that Josh had shown up and had been somewhat of a distraction. Jasmine saw this as confirmation that her family had moved on - after all, Josh was always the one that Zoe wanted to find.

Jasmine then asked to pass a message on - she was intending to plead guilty to Anthony's murder.

Can the Slaters change her mind?

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