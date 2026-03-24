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EastEnders reveals mammoth Jasmine Fisher decision as Zoe Slater finally meets her son in early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7.30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
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Published: Tuesday, 24 March 2026 at 12:21 pm
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