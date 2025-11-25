Sci-fi fans are waiting with bated breath for Stranger Things season 5 to drop, with the first four episodes set to kick off the final chapter with a bang this week.

Expect to be reunited with the plucky teens of Hawkins, Indiana, as they face their greatest battle to date – taking the fight to arch-nemesis Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) as he plots to destroy their world.

In the last month, Netflix has dropped two trailers for the blockbuster project, which have only stoked fears of a potential character death as one member of the Hellfire Club appears worryingly bruised and beaten.

While Stranger Things season 5 will get a simultaneous release around the world, time zones certainly favour some viewers' chances of being among the first to finish the hotly anticipated episodes.

Here's what time to expect Stranger Things season 5 in your part of the world.

What time is Stranger Things season 5 released on Netflix?

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things season 5. Netflix

Stranger Things season 5 will be released on Netflix UK at 1am on Thursday 27th November.

You may have seen some trailers and posters promoting a release on the 26th November, but unfortunately that refers to the North American release that evening at 5pm (PT) on the west coast and 8pm (ET) on the east.

Due to the time difference and the desire for a simultaneous release worldwide, fans in the UK won't be able to access the episodes until the rather less convenient time of 1am on Thursday 27th November.

Our neighbours in Central Europe have a similarly unsociable release time in the early hours of the morning, so at least we won't be alone in attempting to dodge spoilers at work or school later this week.

Here's an overview of some of the key release times:

5pm PT (USA) on 26th November

8pm ET (USA) on 26th November

1am GMT (UK) on 27th November

2am CET (Central Europe) on 27th November

6:30am IST (India) on 27th November

10am JST (Japan) on 27th November

12noon AEDT (Australia) on 27th November

How many episodes are in Stranger Things season 5?

In total, there will be eight episodes in Stranger Things season 5.

However, only the first half will be available to stream from 26th/27th November (depending on where you are in the world), as Netflix is staggering the release across three parts.

Three more episodes will be released on Christmas Day (25th December), with the feature-length grand finale scheduled to drop on New Year's Eve (31st December).

Stranger Things season 5 trailer

If you want a glimpse at what's in store for the Hawkins kids in Stranger Things season 5, look no further than the action-packed trailer available here (and check out our theories for deeper analysis and speculation):

Stranger Things season 5 premieres on Netflix UK on Thursday 27th November.

