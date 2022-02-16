Call the Midwife’s creator Heidi Thomas has broken our hearts before, but she won’t bump off Sister Julienne and Dr Turner… will she?

After an impressive 11 series and 90 episodes under her belt, Heidi Thomas reveals in the latest issue of Radio Times that the BBC has never asked the show to tone down its medical scenes; that is, with one exemption – a debate on how much blood is acceptable to show on Christmas Day.