Call The Midwife's Sister Julienne is the cover star of this week's Radio Times
The nation waits on tenterhooks to find out what has happened to Sister Julienne and Dr Turner...
Call the Midwife’s creator Heidi Thomas has broken our hearts before, but she won’t bump off Sister Julienne and Dr Turner… will she?
After an impressive 11 series and 90 episodes under her belt, Heidi Thomas reveals in the latest issue of Radio Times that the BBC has never asked the show to tone down its medical scenes; that is, with one exemption – a debate on how much blood is acceptable to show on Christmas Day.
Radio Times columnist Jane Garvey discusses with Thomas how the programme promotes the value of vaccinations, how it busts taboos and how Thomas’ own birthing story continues to inspire the series – "It was an extremely grisly event, and my son was so bruised around his head and face."
Also in this week’s Radio Times Magazine:
- Helen Mirren discusses the controversy surrounding her casting as Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in film biopicGolda.
- Academy Award winning actor Jim Broadbent talks spending a night in a police cell and why he turned down an OBE – "The main reason for turning it down is this. Richard Eyre, when asked why he accepted his knighthood, said, 'Vanity', and when I’m asked why I turned it down, I say the same. 'Vanity. Not a good look. Didn’t suit me.'"
- Former Fame Academy contestant Lemar reveals that there was virtually no aftercare for contestants after the show and that it is a good thing talent shows are having to take a backseat, while Jamelia reveals she has banned her daughters from taking part in The Voice, or any other talent shows.
