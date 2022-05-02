The 2022 TV BAFTAs ceremony is set to see stars from all parts of the entertainment industry walk down the red carpet - but first, a few of them stopped by to appear on the cover of this week's Radio Times magazine.

The magazine features interviews with all six cover stars and more, as they discuss everything from the next Doctor Who (Whittaker is hoping for West to take the role!) to the nature of public service broadcasting.

In their interviews, West, Ayling-Ellis and Scott reflected on the importance of inclusion in the industry, with West saying: "I used to think it was a disadvantage not going to traditional drama school, but there is a place, now, in film and TV for people with real-life experiences. When I watch TV I want to see people I know being represented. People like me."

Scott meanwhile talked about her experience with Lord Digby Jones, the Government minister who criticised her punctuation, saying: "The whole thing that happened with Lord Digby Jones just made me feel blessed that the BBC let me be 'me'.

"We’re used to viewing people on TV who speak a certain way, but that’s not a reflection of the UK. For young boys and girls to see a true reflection of themselves is so important."

Ayling-Ellis added that she only realised the impact of her Strictly Come Dancing win after she finished the show's tour.

She said: "I came home and I started to read my letters and look at some of the comments out there – and then it became real. There were people saying that if their child was born and it was deaf, they wouldn’t be so disheartened and would actually be quite joyful about it. Oh, my God!

“When I was young, I didn’t have anybody that was deaf on TV for me to look up to. The fact that children have that now, I know how massive it is for them.”

Suranne Jones and Lydia West Radio Times covers

Meanwhile Steph McGovern was interviewed about her nomination at the BAFTAs for Steph's Packed Lunch and admitted: "I did not see that coming. You hope to get to the lofty heights of these fancy awards, but I’m overwhelmed.

"I found out when I was on a train, and started crying. These two women next to me were like: “Are you all right, love?” I had to check that it wasn’t a wind-up."

Also in this weeks Radio Times magazine:

Simon Mayo talks about his move with Mark Kermode from the BBC to Sony, saying it will give them more creative freedom.

Dr Saleyha Ahsanm, who has worked as a humanitarian doctor in conflict zones, talks about how footage of war on social media has desensitised us to the horrors of conflict.

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 8th May, hosted by Richard Ayoade and broadcast at 6pm on BBC One. For more to watch, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.