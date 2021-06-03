New on Disney Plus UK June 2021 – every new film and show released this month

June looks set to be a bumper month for Disney Plus subscribers. The much-anticipated Loki TV series will land this month, further expanding on the already gigantic Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Animation fans are also in for a treat with both Raya and the Last Dragon and the new Pixar film Luca set to debut on the streaming service. Whilst several of Disney’s recent blockbuster premiers have been available to watch through their Premium Access service at added cost, Luca will be available to stream without paying anything extra.

As well as new films and TV shows, Disney Plus will also treat subscribers to a swath of classic movies through its Star hub. Classics being added to the service include Air Force One, The Full Monty and Courage Under Fire.

Continue reading for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus in June.

Friday 4th June

Raya and the Last Dragon After only being available to watch through the Premium Access feature, Raya and the Last Dragon arrives for all Disney Plus subscribers on 4th June. Taking inspiration from East Asian culture and featuring a diverse voice cast including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan, Raya is a magically animated film about humans and dragons and battling evil.

Air Force One (1997) The ‘Die Hard on a plane’ classic arriving on Disney Plus will bring much pleasure to action movie fans as they watch Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman face off on board the US President’s plane.

The Full Monty (1997) This popular Brit flick is about a group of struggling unemployed men in ’90S Sheffield who turn to stripping to make ends meet. Stars Robert Carlyle.

Courage Under Fire (1996) Starring Denzel Washington and rom-com queen Meg Ryan, Courage Under Fire is a drama about a struggling US Army officer determining a pilot’s worthiness for the Medal of Honor.

The Americans seasons 1-6 A Cold War set thriller about KGB couple posing as travel agents in suburban America.

Genius: Aretha The first two episodes of this biopic of soul legend Aretha Franklin will be available straight away before switching to a weekly episodic format. The anthology series has previously depicted the lives of Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein.

Wednesday 9th June

Loki Like previous Marvel series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, episodes of Loki will be released weekly onto the streaming service. Taking place immediately after Avengers: Endgame, the show will see Loki make use of the Tesseract to navigate through all of time and space. Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant and Gugu Mbatha-Raw co-star alongside Tom Hiddleston.

Friday 11th June

The Counselor (2013) Acclaimed author Cormac McCarthy’s first venture into screenwriting, this visceral thriller from Ridley Scott sees a lawyer in way over his head when he gets involved in a large drug deal.

End of Days (1999) Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the remarkably named Jericho Cane, this is a supernatural thriller that sees mere mortals battle Satan himself.

Calendar Girls (2003) A British comedy that follows a Women’s Institute group pose naked for a calendar to raise money for leukemia research. Stars Helen Mirren and Julie Walters.

Body of Proof seasons 1-3 A scientifically accurate medical drama about a group of doctors balancing their professional and personal lives.

The Gloaming Released weekly this Australian TV series follows a pair of detectives investigating the murder of an unknown woman.

Friday 18th June

Pixar

Luca Pixar’s newest offering, unlike previous new premieres will be available to view without paying for Premium Access. A coming of age tale set on the Italian Riviera it is about two young boys who are both secretly sea monsters.

Hitman (2007) The first adaptation of the popular video game series sees Timothy Olyphant play the eponymous anti-hero as he fights across Europe to understand his origins.

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) A reboot of the 2007 film sees Rupert Friend play the bald-headed assassin in this bombastic action flick.

Hide and Seek (2005) A horror movie starring Robert De Niro about a widower struggling after his wife’s suicide.

Star seasons 1-3 A musical drama from the mind behind Empire follows young singers in the music business trying to make it big.

Star Wars: Droids seasons 1-2 A spin-off of the original Star Wars trilogy features R2D2 and C3PO as they take on various villainous forces across the galaxy.

Love, Victor season 2 A spin-off of the film Love, Simon that is focussed on an adolescent navigating his turbulent teenage years and his struggles with his sexuality.

Gigantossaurus season 2 An educational series about friendly dinosaurs who love to learn.

Bunk’d season 5 This Disney Channel series is about a group of friends who go to the summer camp where their parents all met as youngsters.

Friday 25th June

PRIDE A documentary series that depicts landmark moments in the fight for gay rights from the Stonewall Riots to the FBI’s surveillance of gay activists.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Adapted from the popular book series, it follows a group of orphans recruited by a secret organisation to stop a global catastrophe.

Coyote Ugly (2ooo) A cult classic of a musical set in a sleazy New York bar.

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999) Stars Rob Schneider as a fish tank cleaner turned sex worker who needs money to repay damage he has caused whilst house-sitting.

Baptiste season 1 A spin-off from BBC series The Missing, the eponymous detective is recovering from a brain tumour when he is sent to Holland to locate a missing sex worker.

Wolfgang A documentary that follows the life of eccentric celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.