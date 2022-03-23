In a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com , 60.3 per cent of respondents said they will keep their Netflix subscription despite the increase, but 39.7 per cent said they planned to cancel.

Netflix announced earlier this month that its standard package price would be rising from £9.99 t0 £10.99, with similar increases across its other packages - and it's fair to say the move has been divisive.

One Twitter user said they probably wouldn't be keeping their subscription and instead would "maybe have occasional months with it and watch what I’m interested in and then cancel again".

Meanwhile, another said that they would be keeping their subscription "for now" but they felt "its days as a rolling subscription are numbered."

Netflix said in a statement that the price increase would allow them to “continue investing in best in class UK productions and offer a wide variety of curated quality shows and films".

Under the new pricing system, the streamer's cheapest package will rise by £1 a month to £6.99, the first time it has ever gone up. Meanwhile, the standard package will also increase £1 a month to £10.99, while the premium plan will increase by £2 to £15.99.

This new pricing structure has already come into effect for new subscribers, while existing subscribers have been given 30 days' notice by email.

This month has seen new film The Adam Project drop on the streamer, as well as a fourth season of Top Boy. Meanwhile the highly-anticipated season season of Bridgerton arrives on 25th March.

