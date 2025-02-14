As many fans will have noticed, season 2 of the Game of Thrones spin-off well and truly leant into the slow burn in a way that some viewers found sluggish.

While the level of detail was impressive, it did feel as though it was building up to a big action sequence that never came, and, as fans of George RR Martin's novels know, that would have been the Battle of the Gullet.

It's been reported that the original plan was to have a 10-episode season 2, with this brutal battle at the end of the season, but due to the WGA and SAG strikes and budgetary limitations, the run had to be shortened, with HBO's Francesca Orsi now revealing that season 3 will open with the bloody battle instead.

Unfortunately, that could cause a whole host of problems for the show - but there is one way showrunner Ryan Condal could remedy them. If you haven't read the books, this is your spoiler warning!

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

The Battle of the Gullet proves particularly brutal for the Blacks, with Jacaerys Velaryon (played in the series by Harry Collett) tragically dying alongside his dragon Vermax, and plunging to his death after being shot by arrows - even Collett expected to receive the "death call" from showrunner Condal before the end of season 2.

Prince Viserys Targaryen, Jace's younger brother, is also taken captive and presumed dead.

But while viewers are already readying themselves for an action sequence that could potentially rival the Battle of the Bastards in the original Game of Thrones, it's difficult to see how it could have the impact we're hoping for.

Jace felt rather underdeveloped in season 2, even after the loss of his brother Lucerys at the end of season 1. Sure, there was some progress, including his journey to Winterfell, during which he succeeded in convincing Cregan Stark to raise an army of greybeards to help Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) cause, but largely (and understandably) the focus was elsewhere in season 2.

Harry Collett as Jace and Bethany Antonia as Baela in House of the Dragon. HBO

That's because the season had other stories to tell, including Daemon's (Matt Smith) visions, the reveal of Helaena's (Phia Saban) powers and, of course, the ongoing dynamic between Rhaenyra and Alicent (Olivia Cooke). But it does mean that we haven't had the time with Jace that would ensure his death will cut as deeply as it could.

Another element of this is that Rhaenyra's youngest children have been largely absent from the series so far - but they're the key motive for Jace flying into battle.

Although of course it still makes sense for Jace to fly into battle for his siblings, there's no doubt it would have had much more impact had he grown up with them like he did Lucerys and had there been more on-screen interactions between them (say, like the Stark children in the original show).

Then there's the issue of the season's structure as a whole. It'll be a huge departure for House of the Dragon to begin with a big battle after such a slow season 2, and it could feel very strange structurally. There's a risk that it'll feel like the pace of the show has been disrupted, especially given the long gaps between seasons of House of the Dragon.

Will it do the battle justice to have all the build-up have been last season?

Given that season 2 has been and gone and the Battle of the Gullet is going to be the season 3 opener, there's not much the writers can do to course correct before it happens. But how they approach the aftermath could be the difference between it being considered a success or a failure by fans.

Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower lighting candles in House of the Dragons season 2. HBO

The impact of Jace's death needs to be felt deeply, so we need to spend time with Jace's loved ones and see how this has impacted them - of course, his mother Rhaenyra, but perhaps more importantly, his wife Baela (Bethany Antonia).

Jace and Baela's relationship was one of the few ways in which his character did develop in season 2, so it will be crucial to see how this impacts her.

It's no secret that the show is also planning on folding elements of Nettles's story, who was scrapped from the show, into Rhaena's (Phoebe Campbell). This could likely mean that Rhaena will fly into battle on Sheepstealer alongside Jace, only making it a more brutal situation for her sister Baela.

It's also going to be important to see the destruction on both sides. The catastrophe and death toll caused by the Battle of the Gullet will mean there's no victory to be had for either side, and it's important that we see that Jace wasn't the only casualty.

This is something the series has excelled at so far, with both the Greens and the Blacks feeling huge losses - leading to that unprecedented meeting between Rhaenyra and Alicent in season 2, and Rhaenyra's failed attempt to preserve her father's peace.

In season 3, that sense of loss on both sides will need to be more prevalent than ever.

Placing the Battle of the Gullet, such a long-awaited and built-up action sequence, at the beginning of season 3 will no doubt be tricky to pull off. It will likely be impossible to please every single fan, as showrunner Condal knows all too well.

But if he combines the strengths of season 1 - its drama, action, and fiery vengeance - with season 2's slow-burn pacing and attention to detail, he's at least in with a good shot.

