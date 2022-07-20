House of the Dragon official trailer promises brutal war for the Iron Throne

The series, a prequel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, will chronicle a Targaryen civil war that rocked Westeros and stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine and Emma D’Arcy.

HBO has released an official full-length trailer for its Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon .

The epic new teaser sees King Viserys Targaryen (played by Peaky Blinders actor Considine) decide to appoint a new successor to the Iron Throne, sparking a war between his younger brother, the heir apparent Prince Daemon Targaryen (Doctor Who's Smith), and Viserys' daughter Princess Rhaenyra (D'Arcy).

Ready Player One's Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the Hand of the King to King Viserys.

The trailer release comes ahead of House of the Dragon's Saturday panel at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, which is expected to debut further footage from the series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik suggested that the new series will have fewer sex scenes than Game of Thrones, while the approach to depictions of sexual assault is handled “carefully, [and] thoughtfully".

He added: "[We] don’t shy away from it If anything, we’re going to shine a light on that aspect. You can’t ignore the violence that was perpetrated on women by men in that time. It shouldn’t be downplayed and it shouldn’t be glorified."

Based on Game of Thrones author Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon was created by Martin and Ryan J Condal for HBO. The spin-off is reportedly planned to run for three or four seasons, around half the length of the original show.

House of the Dragon will launch on Monday 22nd August on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK – sign up for Sky TV here.

