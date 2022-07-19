For instance, Kevin Feige has been hyping up the Marvel Studios panel on Saturday (Sunday morning UK time), teasing that since "almost everything we discussed three years ago has now been released" they are now "excited to go and talk about the future".

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is just around the corner, and after two years off from the in-person convention, this is set to be a big one.

Meanwhile further panels for DC, House of the Dragon, The Walking Dead and more are set to blow the doors off the convention, but how can fans keep up with all the news?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con panels.

Is there a stream to watch the San Diego Comic-Con Panels?

There isn’t unfortunately, with individual panels deciding how they want to announce or stream their content instead.

That means you can't live stream everything from one single place and will instead have to keep up with the news and announcements in a different way.

Which panels will be available to watch?

It’s currently not certain whether any of the panels will be streamed live, but based on precedent it's unlikely. Other than during 2020 and 2021’s virtual con, SDCC@Home, live streams of panels have been rare, meaning fans may have to wait a bit to see all the action.

However, we do know that Marvel will be hosting a livestream which will broadcast every day of the Con, starting at 1 pm PT/9 pm BST (UK time) on Thursday 21st July through to Saturday 23rd July, as well as on Sunday 24th July from 11 am PT/7pm BST (UK time). You can watch the livestream at Marvel.com/SDCC or on Marvel's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

Similarly, any big announcements are likely to be posted across the official Twitter accounts of each individual company/franchise, while any non-exclusive footage or trailers will likely land on YouTube. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled across the weekend as things develop and the panels get underway.

Where can I get the latest San Diego Comic-Con news?

Right here! We'll be keeping you updated with all the latest bombshells to come out of this year's Comic-Con here at RadioTimes.com, including announcements for Marvel, DC, House of the Dragon, Star Trek, Lord of the Rings and more.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs from 21st July to 24th July 2022. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

