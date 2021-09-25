Strictly’s Ugo Monye dedicates first dance to late father

This year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing is now underway and the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up have taken to the dancefloor to try and impress the judges for the first time.

So the likes of Tom Fletcher and Rhys Stephenson have been strutting their stuff in the ballroom, and so has Ugo Monye who has been paired with reigning champion Oti Mabuse.

The pair’s dance was revealed earlier in the week along with the other Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances and they received a respectable 18 for their Samba to Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft Small Jam.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after their dance, it turned out there was a special person that Ugo wanted to dedicate his debut dance to – his father who sadly passed away very recently.

Ugo said: “My dad passed away a couple of weeks ago, prostate cancer, and this morning we had the funeral. And during the funeral, we spoke about today being a day of celebration and that’s exactly how today felt. There’s no better way to celebrate than through dancing and so today feels really special.”

Ugo definitely did his Dad proud with that opening number and is certainly one to watch over the coming weeks.

If you want to catch up on all the action from Strictly Come Dancing Week One, head over to our live blog for scores, reaction and musings.

Strictly Come Dancing airs every weekend on BBC One.