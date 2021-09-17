Strictly’s John Whaite says it’s “important” Johannes Radebe is his partner

Former Great British Bake Off star John Whaite will make his Strictly Come Dancing debut on Saturday 18th September when he becomes part of the show’s first male same-sex pairing.

During the launch show, viewers will finally find out which one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals Whaite and the other contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up have been partnered with.

Although it could be any nine of the male pros, from Neil Jones to newcomer Cameron Lombard, Whaite has his eye on one dancer particular: Johannes Radebe.

Asked what he’s looking for in a partner and if he has anyone in mind, he told press including RadioTimes.com: “I only want Johannes. I think it has to be Johannes or Graziano [Di Prima]. I hope it’s Johannes, because I think it’d be really important for him to have the first all-male couple.

He continued: “I think it’d be a really powerful message for him as well. That’s not to say in the future it has to be two gay men; it could be two straight men. But I think, for the first one, it’s important for it to be Johannes!”

On the type of qualities he’d like his dance partner to have, he added: “I think I just need someone who is compassionate and empathetic but who doesn’t tolerate laziness. I will be doing 12 hours a day, but I get obsessive about things, so I want a partner who will let me get obsessive about things and let me do as many hours as I can but also someone who is going to say, ‘You need to just take a minute there. You need to stop!'”

John Whaite previously hinted at who he thinks his professional dance partner might be, saying on Steph’s Packed Lunch: ““There are four lads who I think are tall enough for me to dance with. There’s Graziano, Kai [Widdrington], Johannes and Aljaz [Skorjanec]. They’re the four who I think are tall enough for me, but they might give me a shorter dancer and put him in heels. I’m really hoping I get to do a dance in heels.”

Fingers crossed!

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday 18th September.