Anton Du Beke reveals what he’ll “miss most” about being a professional on Strictly Come Dancing

The newest Strictly Come Dancing judge, Anton Du Beke, has opened up about what he’ll miss most about being a professional partner on the show as he prepares to sit out his first full series and take his place on the judging panel.

Du Beke has been involved in BBC One’s glitzy series since it began back in 2004, joining the panel for the first time last year when Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse was forced to isolate after a trip abroad.

However, he will be critiquing this year’s contestants for the entirety of this year’s edition, taking the space formerly held by Strictly stalwart Bruno Tonioli, who is committed to the US version Dancing with the Stars and unable to travel due to the pandemic.

While Du Beke is excited for the new challenge, he opened up on today’s Good Morning Britain about the one thing he’ll miss most about being a competing dancer on the show: those epic group numbers.

“Traditionally the judges don’t get involved in the group numbers unless it’s sort of like a Halloween theme or something like that,” he explained.

“I would be hugely disappointed if I wasn’t able to do something. Maybe if somebody comes in and does a turn or song or something, I could grab one of the girls and we can have a bit of a dance.

Du Beke added: “I’d love that, this is the thing I’m going to miss the most, and I know all the pros are getting into the studio now… and I’m already feeling a little bit… bereft of that.”

Strictly Come Dancing will have a full line-up of 15 couples this year, which will allow for the return of the fan-favourite Halloween-themed week, but producers have confirmed that Blackpool Tower will be absent for the second year in a row.

The BBC is yet to officially confirm contestants, but rugby player turned A Question of Sport panellist Ugo Monye is rumoured to be taking part in Strictly 2021, while there have also been rumblings of a male same-sex Strictly pairing.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.