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Alison Hammond reveals she has been approached for Strictly Come Dancing presenting job: "It’s unrealistic"
Could Alison Hammond be a replacement for Tess Daly or Claudia Winkleman?
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Published: Saturday, 4 April 2026 at 9:00 am
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