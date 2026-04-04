Alison Hammond has revealed that she has been approached to take on a presenting role with Strictly Come Dancing.

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The beloved host of The Great British Bake Off and This Morning has multiple popular series on the go, including the upcoming Channel 4 series Your Song, and has been linked with popular series such as The Celebrity Traitors.

However, one huge talking point has been that Hammond has been a firm favourite among bookmakers to take on the job of presenting Strictly Come Dancing following the departures of long-running presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Now, in an interview with Emma Cox in the upcoming issue of Radio Times, Hammond has said that she has indeed been approached over taking on a presenting role with the beloved BBC dance show.

Alison Hammond (right) with Ambika Mod for The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer. Channel 4 / Laura Palmer

"I have, actually," Hammond told Cox with a laugh. "You didn’t expect that answer, did you? I can’t lie, I’m incapable."

However, when asked whether she is likely to take on the role, Hammond seemed more pessimistic.

"I’m so busy, babes, that I’m not sure it’s going to happen," she revealed. "It’s unrealistic. I’m so happy they considered me but, like Traitors, I can’t do it because everything clashes."

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She added, "I would have loved to have done it –anybody that gets it, they’re going to land the perfect job. But I’m so happy with everything I’ve got. What would I drop, to do Strictly?"

Whatever happens, it's certainly a time of huge change for Strictly Come Dancing, with multiple long-running professional dancers also having been confirmed to be leaving the popular dance show.

Among those confirmed to have either departed or changed roles in the BBC behemoth are Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, and Michelle Tsiakkas.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, another rumoured replacement for Tess and Claudia has been the British actress and comedienne Miranda Hart, but the BBC has yet to confirm who is due to take over the reins of the show.

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Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

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