Miranda Hart is reportedly in “secret talks” to replace Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing.

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Rumours have been rife about who could be taking over the reigns from Winkleman and Tess Daly following their exit from the show in October last year, with the names thrown into the mix so far having included Emma Willis, Zoe Ball and Mel Giedroyc.

And it's now been reported that comedian Hart is considered the “perfect replacement” for Winkleman thanks to her “similar” sense of humour.

A source told The Sun: “Miranda signing for Strictly would be a massive coup for the BBC.

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“The feeling is that her style of comedy is very similar to Claudia’s sense of humour, making her a perfect replacement."

The source continued: “She’s also one of very few people in the entertainment world who is widely known and recognised by just her first name.”

When contacted by Radio Times, a BBC spokesperson said in a statement: "Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course."

Miranda Hart. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Hart rose to fame starring in her self-titled BBC sitcom, which ran from 2009 to 2015 and became a huge hit for the network, winning several Bafta nominations.

She previously appeared Strictly Come Dancing in 2024, featuring in a pre-recorded segment to offer advice and support to her friend and Miranda co-star Sarah Hadland, who was competing on the series.

Earlier this month it was reported that there is the possibility of a third Strictly host being considered the show in an attempt to “freshen up” the series.

A source told The Sun: “It’s likely a decision on whether it’s two hosts or three, and who will get the roles, won’t be decided until summer. The BBC are making a lot of changes to the pro dancer line-up and now that is out of the way, they can get to work on who is the best fit.”

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Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.

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