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Strictly Come Dancing 'in talks' with comedian as Claudia Winkleman replacement amid reshuffle
The rumour mill continues to swirl over who could be replacing Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly...
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Published: Sunday, 29 March 2026 at 11:18 am
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