During a live performance at the Novello Theatre, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley were crowned the winners of Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream.

Following the semi-final, Esme, Stevie, Owen and Tobias found themselves in the final four, after Stephanie and Craig were eliminated from the competition.

The talent show has been entertaining audiences since it first aired on Sunday 22nd October, seeing 14 West End hopefuls perform a variety of songs as they were judged on their singing, dancing, acting and chemistry skills by a panel of performing stars.

Each week, the group has been whittled down, and the West End's next Sophie and Sky were revealed during a live grand finale.

Maddy was the first contestant to be eliminated from the series, followed by Darcy, before the rest of the cast were rocked by double eliminations each week.

In the run-up to the final, Maisie and Callum were eliminated, followed by Zachkiel and Leah, Desmonda and Marcellus and Tobias and Owen.

