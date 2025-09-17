"He will try and keep it together," Dani told RadioTimes.com and other press of her dad watching the first live show next weekend. "Him and my mum are making a little date day of it, they're really excited."

When asked if Danny Dyer would ever take part in Strictly, Dani responded: "Never say never." However she noted that he wouldn't be able to commit to the full schedule that the show adheres to, unless it was a singular episode.

In response to whether he'd take part in a Christmas special, Dani agreed and said: "That would be good!"

With the first live show almost upon us, the celebs are feeling the added pressure, with Dani telling RadioTimes.com and other press she is "so scared" of the live aspect of the series.

"I've always avoided live telly since leaving Love Island," she said. "Live telly has petrified me. I think it's because I was so safe in the villa. I think I'm so scared if when the lights come on and they introduce me and I don't know what to do!"

The TV personality previously said during an Instagram Q&A she was "absolutely sh****ing" herself ahead of the live show, adding: "The whole live telly petrifies me most so I'll really be facing some fears there."

