Roman Kemp opened up about his mental health struggles in a candid conversation with his sister Harleymoon during the latest episode of Celebrity Race Across the World.

Tonight's episode (20th November) saw the teams embark on their race again as they head to leave El Salvador to reach their third checkpoint, the colonial mountain town of Valle de Angeles in Honduras.

Pushing on were sibling duo Roman and Harleymoon Kemp, who took a break after a day of travelling. As they made a pit stop at a beach bar, Roman shared he couldn't fathom that, despite being on the race and needing a place to sleep, Harleymoon was still able to keep positive and in the mindset of being on holiday.

Harleymoon explained she tries to "actively be happy", leading Roman to admit it was a trait he was "jealous" of.

He told Harleymoon: "You feel it as a choice that you feel happy because I always think you were born with, like, a happy level that's here [gestures highly] and my ceiling was like here [gestures lower].

"Even with my tablets I can't fully get there [higher gesture], do you get what I mean?"

Roman Kemp. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In a testimonial to the cameras, Roman shared his journey with mental health, revealing that he had been on antidepressants for almost half his lifetime.

"I have been on antidepressants for over 15 years," he shared. "For me, they help, definitely. For somebody it's therapy, for some people its just going down to the pub and having a pint with their mates, that can be their thing, it's not one shoe fits all.

"I've been through some horrible times but I've made the decision now to come off them because I feel like I'm in a good place in life."

The broadcaster has previously spoken about his mental health in his teenage years, and recently fronted a documentary on BBC Three, Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency.

In he hour-long watch, Kemp explored the mental health and suicide crisis affecting young men, searching for answers amidst the loss of his best friend, whom he had no idea was struggling.

Last year, the 32-year-old shared on Instagram that he had stopped taking anti-depressants for the first time since he was a teenager, sharing with his followers: "While I'm still learning about why I suddenly want to cry more and may get a bit snappier at my friends, I'm excited at the thought of understanding what the emotional side of me is really like. I'm neither for or against taking antidepressants, I'm about what is right for YOU, and if it helps you, then go for it."

Kemp opened up further on that decision in tonight's episode, telling Harleymoon: "Now that I'm at a point where I've stopped taking the antidepressants, it's trying to discover what my actual emotions are. And don't get me wrong, they really helped me through a really bad part of my life, but I've not known since I was 15 who I am, do you know what I mean?

"What makes me sad, or what makes me emotional or what makes me happy. But I am finding it hard, I'm discovering panic attacks again and anxiety attacks. Doing something like this this, for me, is such a test of how I'm going to react emotionally."

Celebrity Race Across the World continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 27th November at 8pm.

