Executively produced by Jed Mercurio, the series aims to offer a relatively realistic portrayal of life in this utterly nerve-shredding job, but one element depicted in the first season left viewers scratching their heads.

Whenever Lana would approach an explosive device, she would take off her protective helmet, which some decried as unrealistic or just plain silly. However, this protocol is actually advised in certain real-life situations.

McClure explained: "The helmet thing was a big thing last time – everyone was screaming at the telly asking why on earth Lana was taking her helmet off in dangerous situations.

"I had to keep explaining that if she kept it on and the bomb went off that close it wouldn’t protect her. If she takes it off, it is less distracting and won’t knock a potential device or obscure her vision."

Vicky McClure stars in Trigger Point season 2. HTM Productions for ITV

The former Line of Duty and Without Sin star spent time with Joel Snarr, a bomb disposal expert and Afghanistan veteran, who explained how some of the explosive devices depicted in the show operate in real-life.

McClure added: "It’s nice to understand them a bit more, and interesting to see how simple some of these devices are, as often they are not as complex as you might think.

"They all look different, they come in so many shapes and sizes, and they’re found in so many obscure places. Some are hoaxes and they’re set up to look like they are bigger than they really are, so there’s a lot of gameplay and mind games."

The Trigger Point cast also includes Nabil Elouahabi (Blue Lights), Eric Shango (Suspicion), Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Kerry Godliman (After Life), Kris Hitchen (Four Lives) and Kevin Eldon (Sanditon).

