After the surprise Cate Blanchett cameo at the end of Squid Game's third and final season, questions remained about the future of the series and whether or not it'll be expanding its TV universe in any way.

The long-rumoured American spin-off of the series seemed more in sight than ever but again, without any real confirmation from series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk or rumoured spin-off director David Fincher, it just seemed to be nothing more than an exciting prospect. Well now, it's time to get a whole lot more excited as it seems as though the series actually is happening.

While Netflix has not confirmed the news, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a major production update and title of the new series, which appears to be called Squid Game: America for now.

The show has now been listed on the Film and Television Industry Alliance website not only revealing its name, but also seemingly confirming that production is set to kick off in Los Angeles on 26th February 2026.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game. No Ju-han/Netflix

Production details don't appear to be confirmed just yet, but it lists Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk as a producer alongside David Fincher, Zeus Zamani and Rhett Giles. It also lists Matilda the Musical writer Dennis Kelly as the show's writer, as well as Cate Blanchett as part of the cast.

The listing also includes a project summary, which reads: "A US version of the Korean hit series, the spin-off is set in the same world but we get to see how the games are handled in America."

Of course, it doesn't really reveal anything that fans hadn't already been speculating and would be, as imagined, just an American version of the original series. In terms of how American culture, politics and social issues may intersect within the games themselves, we'll just have to wait and see. But if it's anything like the original, it won't only be bloody games and backstabbing that'll take place, but a larger conversation about wealth and privilege too.

When quizzed after the release of the Squid Game season 3 finale about Blanchett's role possibly setting up a US version of the show, Dong-hyuk told Variety: "Actually no, not at all. It’s not related to that.

"All I wanted to have was just an impactful ending, and that’s all that was to it. Honestly, I haven’t heard officially from Netflix about David Fincher creating a “Squid Game.” I have heard the rumours of course, though. But again, it was just the ending that I wanted for season 3."

Also talking about envisioning Blanchett for that final scene, he said: "That scene was in my mind towards the end of my writing process for the script. I did want to think a little more about who to bring onto the scene.

"I knew I wanted to have a woman recruiter, because I thought it would be something different and a little more impactful. Because it’s just one line and it’s a moment that you get to see this person, I wanted someone who had the charisma that could dominate the screen in an instant.

"I’ve always been a big fan of Cate Blanchett and all of my producers are as well. They really wanted her. As for offering the role to the particular actor, that happened after we began shooting."

As for whether the new American spin-off may feature any of the original show's characters (like The Frontman, played by Lee Byung-hun), we'll just have to wait and see.

Squid Game season 3 is available to stream on Netflix now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.