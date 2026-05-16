In Rutshire, everyone is lying about something – but despite being, on paper, cheaters within their marriages, Freddie (Danny Dyer) and Lizzie (Katherine Parkinson) have continued to be one of the Rivals' most beloved storylines.

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Put down by their respective partners and finding solace within one another, season 1 saw them take their blossoming connection to a whole new level and at the start of season 2, we see how they're both reckoning with their feelings of loyalty and betrayal.

Talking about where their relationship goes in season 2, Danny Dyer told Radio Times: "It was surface in series one, so now we're really delving into it. Let me tell you that now, we're really a lot more – [we\re] really earning our readies in this one. It's really quite fascinating the way it pans out.”

We see the pair share quite a sweet afternoon when Freddie comes to visit Lizzie to ask for advice about the Rupert (Alex Hassell) situation.

It turns into a joyous day of potato waffles, fish fingers and spending time with Lizzie's children, with it clear they both have genuine feelings for one another.

Katherine Parkinson and Danny Dyer in Rivals season 2. Disney 2026

But it's set to change a bit for the pair, with Katherine Parkinson teasing about the fourth episode: “I think it sort of goes beyond sweet in four, it's sort of like they're so tentative and so cautious.”

Dyer also added: “Can they live with it? It's like if you're going to cheat or if there's an affair involved and there's kids and a partner involved – when you're in the moment and the lust and the love and all that, it's like when you go back, it's like, how does it sit with you? So there's a lot of that.”

Parkinson continued: "I think some people would be okay with the guilt of an affair and what it might do to a family more than others. And I think with Lizzie and Freddie, you've got two people that are actually going to feel it more than lots of people.

"What's frustrating is that you can feel their connection is so valid and worth them getting together, but they both have really quite developed consciences, so they feel really guilty."

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The official synopsis for Rivals season 2 reads: "The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase.

"More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power."

It continues: "Amidst the hedonistic glamour of 80s excess, the personal lives of our Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos. Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences.

"As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?"

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Rivals is available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 premieres on Friday 15 May 2026. Sign-up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month.

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