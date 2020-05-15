ITV's recent hit drama Quiz, about the Charles Ingram coughing scandal, has reminded us all how much we love Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?, one of the most enduring quiz shows on telly.

So here at RadioTimes.com we thought we'd pay tribute to the series, by compiling some of its trickiest questions. All of the questions below were used as million pound questions on the show. Test yourself, phone a friend if you need to and then decide what your final answer will be.