Tala Gouveia, who plays DCI Lauren McDonald, has said that both she and co-star Jason Watkins reckon a holiday film would be a great idea at some point in the future.

McDonald & Dodds has provided fans with a spate of compelling mysteries throughout its ongoing third season – and now one of the show's stars has revealed an exciting idea about where she wants the series to go next.

"Sometimes we make suggestions for storylines – Jason and I are both very keen on a holiday film," she said.

"McDonald loves Tenerife, so we think it would be great to have a film set there, especially as we film in the winter. I can see Dodds in his Bermuda shorts.

"I think it would be such a great opportunity for loads of comedy. That's my pitch."

Speaking more generally about what might lie ahead for her character in future episodes, she added: "It's strange because when you play a character, you start feeling empathy for them, so you want good things to happen to them.

"But actually, good things are often quite boring for the show – you want the problems, breakups or to see someone getting reprimanded, all that drama, so I'm probably hoping for more tension and more challenges for her, which is fun to play… but I do wish her the best."

The third episode of the current season airs on Sunday 3rd July on ITV, with the Bath-based detective duo tasked with solving the mysterious death of an influencer.

Earlier this week, RadioTimes.com unveiled an exclusive first-look clip from the episode, which saw Claire Skinner's Chief Superintendent Ormond briefing McDonald on the case and noting irregularities in how the death was reported.

McDonald & Dodds season 3 continues at 8pm on Sunday 3rd July on ITV and ITV Hub. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

