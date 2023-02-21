This time round, however, as well as sadness, we’re guaranteed a happy conclusion to the season with the long-awaited wedding of Trixie and Matthew . In the latest issue of Radio Times magazine , we talk to actors Helen George and Olly Rix about their big day.

The last visit to Poplar at the end of a run of Call the Midwife is always a sad one. Heidi Thomas’s series following the trials and tribulations of a group of healthcare professionals working in London’s East End in the late 1960s is so much more than a Sunday night costume drama. It never fails to highlight stories that, although rooted in the past, remain relevant in 2023.

On the subject of shows coming to an end, we also talk to Shaun Evans, Roger Allam and writer Russell Lewis about the final three episodes of Endeavour, which begin on Sunday.

We were saddened but not surprised when it was announced that these would be the last episodes – Inspector Morse and its spin-off Lewis each ran for 33 episodes, so the fact that the last Endeavour next month will be episode number 36 means that the prequel has outlasted all that came before it.

We will miss Endeavour greatly, as it truly is the end of an era. The dreaming spires of Oxford will never feel quite the same again.

From endings to beginnings now. We’re proud to announce that the third series and first episode of our popular The Radio Times Podcast is now available to listen to! To listen to the full episode, search Radio Times Podcasts wherever you listen to your podcasts and select the episode with Emma.

In the first episode, podcast host Kelly-Anne Taylor talks to Dame Emma Thompson about her viewing habits, the TV programmes, films and friends that influenced her and helped her become one of the greatest actors of her generation – and why an episode of Z Cars traumatised her at an early age. You can find out who our guest in next week's episode is over on our podcast page here.

You can read a taster of what is a cracking interview on our View From My Sofa page at the back of this issue and then download and listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts by searching 'Radio Times Podcasts'. Don't forget to follow our channel to make sure you never miss an episode, out every Tuesday!

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan on having big shoes to fill in the new season of Unforgotten, the challenges of playing a cop in 2023 and why they wouldn’t want to do it in real life

As Endeavour comes to a close, lead actor Shaun Evans and show creator Russell Lewis reflect on the show, the real reason behind Morse’s altruism and why the show remains a fan favourite

Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast, Dame Emma Thompson discusses why she was left feeling sick from the Oscars, writing to Sir Michael Palin as a teenager, and the difficulty of long-term relationships

