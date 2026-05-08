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Half Man stars unpack pivotal episode 3 scene, with "subtle" key to understanding Ruben's violence
Mitchell Robertson and Stuart Campbell spoke with Radio Times exclusively about their favourite scene from the BBC/HBO series.
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Published: Friday, 8 May 2026 at 7:00 am
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