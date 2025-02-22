As the episode closed out, a petition went live to save Selwyn's job, after the idea was suggested by new officer Sebastian Rose, played by Shaquille Ali-Yebuah.

Now we've got some teaser images for next week's episode, and in one, Selwyn is seen raising a glass at Catherine's bar, alongside the rest of the team.

Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas and Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey in Death in Paradise BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Another image sees Catherine and Naomi at the bar, with the latter looking concerned, while other images see Naomi and Mervin sat on the steps of his shack, looking out to sea.

The official synopsis for the next episode says: "Mervin begrudgingly embraces island life and agrees to watch a local women’s football game with the team.

"But half-time sees a bloody discovery when the star player is found dead in the locker rooms with a fatal bullet wound.

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson and Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

"The team are left perplexed when it becomes clear that the only way to access the changing rooms is via the pitch – and no-one in the crowd saw anything.

"So, how did the killer slip through the net? As Mervin feels the pressure from Selwyn over a murder that took place right under their noses, Naomi is at a crossroads when someone from her past turns up on the island."

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Tobi Bakare, who returned as Sergeant JP Hooper earlier this season, recently said that while Selwyn star Don Warrington is "an integral part of the show", the series has a "very unique way of surviving", so could "definitely survive" his departure if needs be.

However, he did add that Warrington would be "a big miss" if he was to leave.

Death in Paradise season 14 airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Fridays.

