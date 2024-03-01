In fact, Ray tells Marlon that he's hurt seriously and that he needs Marlon's help. Marlon wastes no time in jumping up and into action, and the next we see of him he's trying to get onto Ray's property.

With the gate locked, Marlon finds another way in but when he walks up to the back of the house, he's shocked to see Ray lying on the floor with a bloody wound to his chest, appearing to be dead.

Marlon quickly makes a call to the Inspector, telling Neville that there's a suspected dead body and giving him the address. But he's interrupted when he hears someone approaching him from behind and is quickly hit over the head by a mysterious figure.

But who is behind this? And will Marlon be alright?

We did get a glimpse of the scene in question at the end of last week's episode but with this being our first proper look at the incident, it's no less shocking that one of the series beloved main characters could be in serious danger.

This week's episode will clearly be a lot for Marlon as he's not only going to be reckoning with his own attack but also with the possibility of leaving the island.

Marlon's sister Jocelyn will be offered a scholarship at a prestigious school in Kingston, Jamaica, leaving the young officer with a big decision to make.

Speaking of his character's arc in this latest season, Miles said: "It's difficult for him, especially when it could affect his career, a career that's been turned into his life almost in the last couple of years.

"It's not just that his decisions affect him, his decisions are also going to affect the people that are close to him. So he's got no choice but to consider other people's opinions and feelings."

Marlon isn't the only character whose future has hung in the balance after season 13 got off to a rocky start with Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) being shot in the series premiere. It was an emotional time for the gang – as well as viewers at home – as the fan-favourite character was on death's door.

Thankfully, he lived to tell the tale but could Marlon's time in the series be set to come to an end? We'll have to wait and see.

