While Considine and Heady are yet to star in Black Mirror, Campbell played a central role in season 4's Hang the DJ, meaning she has worked with Brooker before.

In a statement, Brooker said of the series, which is now in production: "I’m beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release. I’ve dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it.

"I’d pinch myself, but like all of us, I’m terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream. Please watch my show. I am begging you."

Paddy Considine, Georgina Campbell and Lena Heady. Netflix

The synopsis for the show says: "Untitled Charlie Brooker Project (working title) is a profoundly serious, stunningly original crime thriller in which a tormented detective from the Northern city of Bleakford ventures down to London on a mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of people to kill. Contains blood and frowning."

The series will be directed by Al Campbell, who has previously worked with Brooker on numerous comedy projects.

Meanwhile, other writers to be working on the show include Ben Caudell (Cunk on Life), Jason Hazeley (Spitting Image), Emer Kenny (Karen Pirie), Dan Maier (Death to 2021) and Joel Morris (Murder in Successville). Victoria Asare Archer (Missing You) has provided additional material.

Earlier this year, Brooker and his fellow Black Mirror executive producer Annabel Jones left their own Netflix-owned production company Broke & Bones. However, it was reported then that the streamer is still "committed" to the anthology series, and an eighth season could well be on the cards.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Charlie Brooker's new project will stream on Netflix – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.