Channel 4 gives update on when subtitles and audio description will return

It’s been a frustrating few weeks for Channel 4 viewers.

Advertisement

After days of technical issues, which interrupted some of our favourite shows, the broadcaster accidentally aired the wrong episode of Married at First Sight.

Now, there are problems with the subtitling and audio description provision offered by the channel. Today, they have provided an update on the situation, detailing when shows like The Great British Bake Off, Gogglebox and Joel Dommett’s upcoming dating series The Love Trap will be able to offer these services again.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Acknowledging that the lack of subtitles is “incredibly disappointing”, Channel 4 explains in a statement that the problems have been caused by the triggering of a “fire suppression system at Red Bee Media’s broadcast centre, which transmits all Channel 4’s services.”

Channel 4 switched to its emergency back-up system, but still faces “significant problems”. The broadcaster said: “One of these is not being able to provide access services – subtitles, audio description or sign language support – for programmes broadcast since the incident. We know that this is incredibly frustrating for you and your families who rely on these services to watch your favourite programmes… The system that should have provided subtitles failed. Since then, our engineers have been working around the clock to find out what went wrong and how we can fix it.”

Channel 4 currently unable to provide audio description or sign language until a new system has been built, which could take some time, but the outlook is more optimistic for subtitles.

“This is a complex job, however, we are beginning to make progress. For example, some of you might have noticed we have been testing subtitles on More4 and Channel 4 during the day.

“On Friday 15th October, we successfully had live subtitles during Stand Up To Cancer. This week, we will begin to add subtitles for some of the programmes you have missed – Gogglebox, the Great British Bake Off and its Extra Slice – on All 4. However, this is a very labour-intensive process, so it isn’t possible to make every programme available simultaneously.

“We know this isn’t good enough, but it’s a start.”

The statement goes on to say that full services may not resume until mid-November, adding: “Clearly, if we can do anything to speed up this process, we will. In the meantime we will continue to put our most popular programmes that you have missed, with subtitles on All 4.”

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch on telly tonight? Check out our handy TV Guide for some inspiration.