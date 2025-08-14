Vox Seas codes: Full list for August 2025 and how to redeem
Get yourself One Piece of our codes!
One Piece fans, if you're after some Vox Seas codes to help you on your adventure to take on the world's strongest fighters, then you've come to the right place.
Whether it's taking on powerful end-game bosses or dominating PVP, you'll want all the EXP boosts and stat resets you can get, and our codes list will help you do just that.
If you're after more codes, we have you covered for other Roblox games like Grow a Garden, Mugen, Basketball Zero and more, so be sure to check them out!
We even have codes for other One Piece games like Blox Fruits, and a guide to the One Piece anime release schedule, too!
For now, though, you're here for Vox Seas codes, which is why we've put together the full list of redeemable codes for August 2025.
Vox Seas codes: Full list for August 2025
Here is the full list of Vox Seas codes you can redeem in August 2025:
Active Codes
- BugFix4 – Stat reset (NEW)
- BugFix3 – Stat reset
- BugFix2 – Stat reset
- BugFix1 – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- Release – 2x EXP for 20 minutes
Expired Codes
As such a new Roblox game, there are currently no expired codes for Vox Seas!
We are constantly updating our Roblox codes pages with brand-new codes, so be sure to check back regularly to see if there are any new ones for you to redeem!
How to redeem codes in Vox Seas
Redeeming a new code in Vox Seas is simple, and only requires to you follow a few quick steps:
- Launch Vox Seas in Roblox
- Click the 'Gift' icon on the left-hand menu
- Type or paste your selected code into the text box on screen
- Hit 'Redeem'
- Enjoy your rewards!
