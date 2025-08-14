If you're after more codes, we have you covered for other Roblox games like Grow a Garden, Mugen, Basketball Zero and more, so be sure to check them out!

Vox Seas codes: Full list for August 2025

Here is the full list of Vox Seas codes you can redeem in August 2025:

Active Codes

BugFix4 – Stat reset (NEW)

Stat reset BugFix1 – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

2x EXP for 20 minutes Release – 2x EXP for 20 minutes

Expired Codes

As such a new Roblox game, there are currently no expired codes for Vox Seas!

How to redeem codes in Vox Seas

Redeeming a new code in Vox Seas is simple, and only requires to you follow a few quick steps:

Launch Vox Seas in Roblox Click the 'Gift' icon on the left-hand menu Type or paste your selected code into the text box on screen Hit 'Redeem' Enjoy your rewards!

