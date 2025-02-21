In addition to the arrival of The Thing and the Human Torch, the update also contains several balancing changes aiming to maintain a level playing field.

With that said, find all of the changes made along with the full patch notes in this handy article packed with information.

Marvel Rivals.

The Marvel Rivals season 1.5 update goes live on 21st February 2025.

Downtime is already under way meaning the servers will return imminently!

In the meantime, the downtime is the perfect moment for players to familiarise themselves with all of the buffs and nerfs made to each of the heroes.

The season 1.5 update contains a huge balancing pass affecting several heroes.

With multiple buffs and nerfs, the chances of the existing meta changing is extremely high.

There's also the arrival of a new Convergence map and the second Midnight Features season event that's packed full of new cosmetics to earn.

In addition to the balancing and new content, the season 1.5 update also contains several bug fixes addressing several issues impacting players loading into the action.

Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games/Marvel

Without further ado, here are the full patch notes for the Marvel Rivals season 1.5 update:

Vanguard

Captain America

He will be able to shield himself with Living Legend mid-leap.

Increase Vibranium Energy Saw’s projectile speed from 60m/s to 80m/s, with ricochets ramping up from 100m/s to a supercharged 150m/s.

Reduce the energy cost of Freedom Charge (ultimate ability) from 3100 to 2800.

Enhance Captain America’s combat experience by separating Sentinel Strike from melee attacks. Captain America will be able to use melee attacks while his shield is thrown or during the Team-Up Ability Charged Aegis state to activate the first two hits of Sentinel Strike. Additionally, while airborne, using melee attacks will no longer trigger the Super-Soldier Slam ability.

Doctor Strange

Reduce base health from 650 to 600.

Groot

Increase Thornlash Wall placement range from 15 meters to 18 meters.

Magneto

Increase Iron Volley projectile damage from 35 to 40.

Increase Metallic Curtain’s energy consumption from 50/s to 65/s; Reduce its Maximum Duration from 2s to 1.5s.

Thor

Remove the shared cooldown time after the duration of Awakening Rune ends.

Venom

Adjust the knock back effect of Frenzied Arrival from vertical to inward, with an inward knockback angle of 75°.

Reduce the energy cost of Feast of the Abyss (ultimate ability) from 2800 to 2500.

Duelist

Black Widow

Natasha’s combat effectiveness has been enhanced, increasing the threat level to enemies after using her Ultimate Ability.

– Increase the magazine capacity of the Red Room Rifle from 8 to 15.

– Enhance the slow effect of Electro-Plasma Explosion (Ultimate Ability) on enemies from 80% to 55%. Additionally, it will apply a 15% Vulnerability effect to hit enemies for 4 seconds.

Hawkeye

Increase base health from 250 to 275.

Reduce projectile damage of Blast Arrow from 20 to 15, while the spell field damage will be increased from 25 to 32.

Reduce the cooldown time for Crescent Slash from 15s to 12s.

Increase bow draw speed during the duration of Hunter’s Sight (Ultimate Ability) and raise damage multiplier from 1.2 to 1.35.

Hela

The Damage Falloff of Nightsword Thorn at 30 meters will be changed from 70% to 80%.

Iron Fist

Reduce the damage of Jeet Kune Do’s 1st, 2nd, and 5th strikes from 32 to 30, while the 3rd and 4th strikes will deal 15 damage instead of 16. The final, devastating 6th strike has been dialed back from 55 to 50. The cooldown reduction for Dragon’s Defense has been extended from 1s to 1.5s. The damage of each hit from Yat Jee Chung Kuen will take a hit, dropping from 19 to 10 flat damage (including during Living Chi). However, each strike from the Yat Jee Chung Kuen now delivers an extra blow, dealing damage equal to 1.7% of the opponent’s maximum health (including during Living Chi).

Increase the additional maximum health granted by Harmony Recovery from 50 to 150. A new decay mechanism for the extra health has also been introduced: one second after the ability ends, the additional health will deplete at a rate of 25 health per second.

Increase the maximum Bonus Health converted from damage blocked during Dragon’s Defense from 150 to 200.

Increase base health from 250 to 300.

Iron Man

Increase Unibeam damage from 120/s to 140/s.

Increase Unibeam (Armor Overdrive) damage from 180/s to 190/s.

Magik

Decrease the damage dealt by Demon’s Rage (regular state) from 80/s to 72/s.

Reduce the energy cost of Darkchild (ultimate ability) from 3700 to 3400.

Mister Fantastic

Increase the spell field radius after landing from Flexible Elongation from 2.5 meters to 5 meters. Additionally, Flexible Elongation will now feature a knockback effect, launching enemies outward within the area upon landing. The recharge time for a single use of Flexible Elongation will be adjusted from 8s to 10s.

Increase the damage of Brainiac Bounce (Ultimate Ability) spell from 50 to 70. Increase the energy cost from 2800 to 3400. Additionally, a new damage decay mechanism has been introduced: spell field damage will begin to decrease starting at 3 meters and will reach a maximum reduction of 50 at 10 meters.

Moon Knight

Reduced the Hand of Khonshu talons falling speed.

Correct the damage trigger logic for Hand of Khonshu. The previous mechanism that dealt 75 damage when positioned at the center of the spell field has been removed. Increase the damage of each hit from 75 to 150.

Scarlet Witch

Gain an additional 100 Bonus Health upon activating Reality Erasure (Ultimate Ability). After the ability ends or is interrupted, this Bonus Health will decay at a rate of 50/s.

Spider-Man

Reduce Web-Cluster energize time from 3s to 2.5s.

Star-Lord

Increase Rocket Propulsion’s maximum energy from 1200 to 1800.

Storm

The Damage Falloff of Wind Blade at 30 meters will be changed from 70% to 60%.

Reduce Storm’s damage increase from Thunder during Weather Control from 16% to 12%. However, the damage increase for allies within range has been increased from 8% to 10%.

Reduce Storm’s damage increase from Enhanced Thunder during Weather Control from 30% to 25%.

Strategist

Adam Warlock

Increase the damage of Quantum Magic from 55 to 60. Additionally, the Damage Falloff at 40 meters will be changed from 50% to 60%.

Increase the healing amount provided by Soul Bond to linked allies from 10/s to 15/s.

Cloak & Dagger

Increase the energy cost to activate Eternal Bond (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 4000. The healing amount of each segment will be increased from 220/s to 250/s, the duraiton will be reduced from 10s to 8s, and the pause time between segments decrease from 1s to 0.67s. Now, the healing effect from each segment will not stack; when overlapping, only one healing effect is applied. Additionally, camera control is unlocked during the activation of Eternal Bond.

Increase the Vulnerability inflicted on enemies by Terror Cape from 20% to 28%.

Invisible Woman

Increase the energy cost of Invisible Boundary (ultimate ability) from 4000 to 4300.

Loki

Increase the energy cost of God of Mischief (ultimate ability) from 3400 to 4000.

Increase Mystical Missile charges from 10 to 12.

Luna Snow

Increase the energy cost to activate Fate of Both Worlds (Ultimate Ability) from 4000 to 4500.

Team-up Abilities

Atlas Bond

Increase the healing amount of Frozen Chi from 50 to 75, and the slow effect on enemies from 20% to 30%.

Dimensional Shortcut

Reduced the Rewind Time for Psionic Disc from 5s to 3s. Additionally, the conversion ratio of lost health to blue armor will be increased from 0.5 to 0.8.

Reduced the Rewind Time for Wakandan Master from 5s to 3s. Additionally, the conversion ratio of lost health to blue armor will be increased from 0.5 to 0.8.

Gamma Charge

Reduce Unibeam (Gamma Overdrive) damage from 220/s to 200/s.

Reduce Hulk’s Team-Up Anchor health bonus from 150 to 100.

Lunar Force

Full Moon New Effect: Continuously heal Moon Knight for 25 health per/s while within the effect area.

Symbiote Bond

Reduce Spider-Man’s Suit Expulsion duration from 4s to 1s. Replace the 50% damage reduction effect with a new invincibility effect during the duration.

Reduce Peni Parker’s Armor Expulsion duration from 4s to 2s. Replace the 50% damage reduction effect with a new invincibility effect during the duration.

New Content

Heroes and Costumes

The Thing and Human Torch are ready to rock out and flame on!

New Costumes: The Thing – Trench Coat and First Family, along with Human Torch – Negative Zone Gladiator and First Family!

Maps and Modes

Enter the new Convergence map – Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park.

New: An extra 0.5 seconds of grace time will be added at the end of the overtime in all modes, optimizing situations where games may end abruptly (like when players cannot be detected due to certain hero abilities or when accidentally drift slightly outside the valid range).

New: In Quick Mode, matchmaking for substitutes will no longer occur when a quick match is about to end.

Optimization: Improved loading speed at the start of matches.

Season Battle Pass and Season Story Events

The season event Midnight Features II is here!

The first round of the season 1.5 Twitch Drops event is live! Players can earn the “Two-in-One” spray and Hela’s “Great Galaxy” emote. Also, stay tuned for a second round, expected to arrive mid-season 1.5, featuring a brand-new costume reward! (Keep an eye on official announcements for exact times!)

Players who purchase the Luxury Battle Pass and redeem all its rewards can now convert any leftover Chrono Tokens for Units at a specific ratio.

Ranked

New: Season 1 has been split into S1.0 and S1.5, with S1.0 concluding on February 21, 2025, at 8:00 AM (UTC+0). Rewards including the costume and Crest of Honors will be distributed accordingly. In S1.5, players will retain their ranks from the end of S1.0.

New: S1.5 Gold Rank costume rewards include Invisible Woman – Blood Shield and Human Torch – Blood Blaze.

New: Crest of Honor rewards for S1.5 will feature distinct designs for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and Top 500.

New: A “Hide Own Name (Competitive)” feature is now available for players at Diamond III and above. Once activated, your true identity will be under wraps during the loading screen, hero selection, and the start of the match. Other players won’t be able to see your name right away! After a short period in the battle, your real name will pop back up.

General

Career System: Season statistics will now distinguish between S1.0 and S1.5, with the added ability to filter Tournament data only.

Account Deletion: A new account deletion option has been added under Settings – Other, allowing players to initiate the account deletion process.

Inactivity Detection: AFK timers will pause during the wait to respawn.

Reticle Customization: All changes will now automatically upload to server storage, preventing loss due to local issues.

Graphics and Settings: Optimized the brightness of some scene floors when “Reflection Quality” is set to “Off.”

Discord Binding Interface: Adjusted to generate an invitation code only upon clicking “Generate.”

PC

Graphics and Settings

NVIDIA DLSS 4 is available now, featuring DLSS Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU. DLSS Multi Frame Generation generates up to three additional frames per traditionally rendered frame, providing even faster performance for gamers.

AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 is available now, reducing the system latency (the time between user inputs and visual responses). It works best in GPU-limited scenarios. (Anti-Lag 2 Requires AMD Radeon RX 5000 Series or newer GPU)

Fixed AMD FSR3 Frame Generation frame pacing for smoother experience.

Console

Adjusted the “Model Detail” graphics setting tier for Xbox Series S to enhance performance and stability.

Improved focus navigation in the mail system for easier content management.

Optimized aim assist range and mechanics, making crosshair deceleration more visually intuitive.

Fixes and Optimizations

General

Fixed an issue where some UI prompts in the team voice system would occasionally delay or disappear.

Resolved a rare issue where players couldn’t operate after reporting a player.

Corrected a variety of language and text issues.

Maps and Modes

Fixed terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip through odd locations.

Resolved various issues including floating broken objects, collision errors, etc.

Addressed several sound issues on maps.

Corrected a rare bug in Doom Match, that displayed multiple players in first place.

Rectified an issue in Conquest mode where, after reconnecting to a match, indicators, such as KO Streaks would not be displayed.

Heroes

Fixed various hero SFX issues.

Resolved a series of quirky pairing performance issues between various heroes.

Spider-Man’s Wall Crawl Woes: Fixed an issue where Spider-Man sometimes couldn’t use his abilities while falling from the top of a wall. The web-slinger can now strike without a hitch—no more sticky situations!

Hulk’s Banner Backtrack: Resolved a glitch where Hulk couldn’t be detected by vehicles or mission areas during his transformation back to Bruce Banner. The big guy’s identity shift is now seamless!

Doctor Strange’s Portal Precision: Fixed a bug where Doctor Strange’s portals could get destroyed if they intersected with broken Recursive Destruction objects during the rewind phase in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown. The Sorcerer Supreme’s portals are now as reliable as his magic!

Iron Fist’s Jumping Jack: Addressed an exploit that allowed Iron Fist to perform rapid consecutive jumps under specific conditions. The martial artist’s acrobatics are now finely tuned!

Loki’s Revival Riddle: Fixed an issue where Loki would incorrectly indicate he was out of Adam Warlock’s revival range while transforming within Adam Warlock’s ultimate range.

Mister Fantastic’s Elasticity Error: Fixed an unexpected interaction where Mister Fantastic’s ultimate bounce range preview was affected by Cloak’s Phased state. The stretchy hero’s powers are now back on track!

Captain America’s Unbound Shield: Corrected an issue where during Captain America’s ultimate, he couldn’t be stunned by Spider-Man’s ultimate.

Squirrel Girl’s Sonic Surprise: Resolved a sound issue where Squirrel Girl’s hit sound effect was occasionally too sharp. Her acorns now land with a perfect pop!

Venom’s Damage Dilemma: Fixed a problem where Venom’s ultimate sometimes failed to deal damage. The symbiote’s ferocity is now fully unleashed!

Mister Fantastic’s Elastic Aim Adjustment: Fixed an issue where Mister Fantastic’s arm orientation sometimes didn’t align with the targeting reticle when using his abilities. Now, the stretchy hero can hit the mark with precision—no more twisted arms!

Magneto’s Magnetic Misfire: Addressed an issue where Magneto’s ultimate could pass through characters without dealing damage due to discrepancies between collision models and visual effects. The collision body is now properly optimized to better suit the visual presentation.

Portal Peril Prevention: Fixed an issue where if certain heroes were eliminated by terrain after using their abilities to pass through Doctor Strange’s portals, it would sometimes not count as a KO for the Sorcerer Supreme. Now, every portal pitfall will be counted!

Doctor Strange’s Visual Vanishing Act: Fixed a problem where other players sometimes couldn’t see Doctor Strange’s ultimate effect. The Eye of Agamotto will now dazzle everyone on the battlefield!

Doctor Strange’s Control Conundrum: Resolved an issue where Doctor Strange’s ultimate control effect could be overridden by Luna Snow’s or Scarlet Witch’s control effects, prematurely ending his control. The Sorcerer Supreme’s spells now hold strong—no more magic mix-ups!

Cloak & Dagger’s Ice Imprisonment: Resolved an issue where, while using their ultimate, if being frozen by Luna Snow, Cloak & Dagger would remain frozen even after taking damage. They can now break free from Luna’s icy grips!

Peni Parker’s Cyber Conundrum: Fixed a quirky situation where if Peni Parker was defeated while using Cyber-Bond and resurrected by Rocket Raccoon’s beacon, she would be stuck in her Cyber-Bond animation. She will now be revived without any lingering effects!

Mister Fantastic’s Stretch Cancel: Fixed a glitch where Mister Fantastic’s Stretch Punch could be interrupted by Distended Grip during its wind-up phase, yet still erroneously deal damage. Now, the stretchy hero’s attacks are consistent—no more bouncing back from unfair hits!

Loki’s Ultimate Illusion Fix: Resolved an issue where, after transforming into another hero and using their ultimate, the ultimate’s effects could remain in the scene if Loki was defeated during the process. We’ve ensured that his tricks vanish appropriately—no more ghostly ultimates haunting the battlefield!

Rocket’s Revival Resurgence: Fixed an issue where heroes revived by Rocket Raccoon’s B.R.B. occasionally became unable to move. Now, everyone can get back into the action without a hitch—no more stuck-in-place moments after a heroic comeback!

Moon Knight’s Bounce Damage Fix: Resolved an issue where Moon Knight’s bounce attack would occasionally fail to deal damage. Now, his strikes hit true.

Winter Soldier’s Targeting Trouble: Addressed an issue where Winter Soldier’s ultimate sometimes visually appeared to hit targets but would actually miss. The sharpshooter’s aim is now spot on!

Marvel Rivals is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

