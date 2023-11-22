The streaming service made its UK debut in summer 2022, one year after it launched in the US, and it has a whole host of TV series that everyone seems to be talking about such as Yellowjackets and Yellowstone, blockbuster movies like Babylon starring Margot Robbie, Mission: Impossible with Tom Cruise, and the iconic Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction.

But it's not just adults that Paramount Plus caters to; whether you're looking after your own little ones this Christmastime or hosting family and friends' youngsters, you're sure to keep them entertained with SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Star Trek.

If this sounds right up your street, you're in for a treat (no rhyme intended): from today (Wednesday 22nd November) Paramount Plus is running a huge Black Friday deal which sees its monthly subscription price slashed to £3.49 per month for the first three months.

Let's find out how to get Paramount Plus for less this November.

Get Paramount+ for £3.49 per month with Amazon Prime Video

What is the Paramount Plus Black Friday 2023 deal?

Paramount Pictures

From today (Wednesday 22nd November) until Monday 27th November, Paramount Plus is offering 50 per cent off its monthly subscription price for three months, taking it from £6.99 per month to £3.49 per month. That's a total saving of £10.50.

This Black Friday deal is available to new and eligible former UK subscribers only, and the subscription will automatically renew at the usual £6.99 price. While there is usually a free seven-day trial on Paramount Plus, this isn't available with the Black Friday offer — you get half price off for three months instead!

How do I get the Paramount Plus Black Friday offer in the UK?

UK subscribers can watch Paramount Plus online, on the Paramount Plus app, and via a range of connected TV platforms, such as Apple, Google, Roku and Samsung, too. But, the easiest way to subscribe to Paramount Plus is probably on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial, which renews at just £8.99 per month afterwards, and you can add Paramount Plus to your subscription at the Black Friday price of £3.49 per month for three months.

For more on this big sales period, read our when is Black Friday? and when does Cyber Monday start? guides.